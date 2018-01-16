Updated 16 January 2018, 9:15 AEDT

Olympic phenomenon Simone Biles says she was also sexually assaulted by Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, becoming the latest athlete to come forward against him.

One of the stars of the Rio 2016 games, with four gold medals and a bronze, Biles is the latest athlete to come forward with allegations against Nassar.

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," Biles said in a statement.

"Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper.

"There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.

"As I continue to work through the pain, I kindly ask everyone to respect my privacy. This is a process, and one that I need more time to work through."

More to come.