Top Chinese diplomat denies Beijing bullies foreign students in Australia

Updated 16 January 2018, 14:50 AEDT

China's second-highest ranking diplomat used a dinner gathering with Labor MPs in Canberra last year to strongly deny claims the Communist Party is trying to control foreign students studying in Australia.

The meeting came days after a DFAT warning for universities to better protect themselves. (Credit: Reuters)

The ABC can reveal deputy ambassador Cai Wei and first secretary Liu Wei hosted roughly a dozen first-term Opposition MPs and senators at the Chinese embassy in October, where a "robust" discussion took place about Beijing's activities in Australia.

The meeting took place just days after Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) secretary Frances Adamson used a rare public speech to urge Australian universities to better protect themselves from the rising influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

One MP present at the October function described the proceedings as "pleasant", but said the deputy ambassador was keen to stress to his guests that Beijing did not seek to monitor or pressure Chinese nationals studying at Australian universities.

"How can we control tens of thousands of Chinese nationals studying at universities when we only have three education officers attached to the embassy?" Mr Cai is believed to have told invited Labor MPs.

The backbench MP, who asked to stay anonymous, said the embassy formalities began with the cutting of a traditional Chinese dragon cake, at which point he and fellow guests noticed at least two cameras recording the night's activities.

Another first-term Opposition MP who attended the gathering said the deputy Chinese ambassador also argued that a "free press" was beginning to emerge in his country, with some news outlets even taking a critical line against some Communist Party policies.

Scale of Chinese network in Australia 'understated'

China researcher Alex Joske, from the Australian National University, said Mr Cai had misrepresented the size of Beijing's network in Australia.

"The embassy has at least four staff in its education office in Canberra but on top of that, the Chinese Government has five consulates all around Australia and each of those consulates have their own education offices with staff tasked with work like managing Chinese students," Mr Joske said.

"So the actual scale of the Chinese Government's official network in Australia is much larger than Mr Cai has stated."

Mr Joske maintains that the Chinese Government closely monitors Chinese students in Australia.

He said students who had demonstrated any sympathy for democratic ideas in Australia were identified by Chinese Government networks in Australia, and their families had then been harassed by state security agents back home.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull brushed off questions about the dinner, simply praising Chinese students who choose to study in Australia.

"They are very welcome, they're safe they get a great education in Australia and a great experience. We want to make sure they enjoy that here," Mr Turnbull said.

Federal politicians are regularly invited to embassy functions in Canberra while they are in the capital for parliamentary sittings, and it is understood Chinese diplomats tried to facilitate a similar meeting with first-term Coalition MPs late last year.

The Chinese embassy has declined to comment, and the ABC has not been able to confirm whether a similar dinner was held with newly elected Government MPs.