Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka's screams see crowd mock her grunts as Ashleigh Barty advances

Updated 17 January 2018, 17:50 AEDT

Ashleigh Barty's opening Australian Open win has been marred by her opponent Aryna Sabalenka's screeching, prompting a mocking rebuke from the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

Barty was composure personified to come from a set down and advance to the Australian Open second round, beating the Belarussian 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, but the match will be remembered more for open revolt in the stands over Sabalenka's grunts and screeches.

The 19-year-old Sabalenka showcased all facets of her game in going a set up over the Australian 18th seed — showing superb aggression and enterprise on the court — but the world number 66's vocals rubbed up crowd members and TV audiences the wrong way.

It reached a stage where, between points, Barty looked up to her coaches box and mouthed the words "she's so loud" as things got tense on centre court.

Grunting and screeching remains an issue in the game, with the likes of Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and the Williams sisters all prominent vocalists on the court.

But on Tuesday night in Melbourne, revolution was in the air. Members of the partisan crowd began openly mocking Sabalenka's screams between points, as Barty — silent in comparison — shook her head.

The mock screams forced the umpire to request the crowd to desist as a courtesy to the players. The sense of irony was not lost on the crowd, who jeered louder in response.

Forced to weather Sabalenka's hard hitting, Barty held on to break in the second set before levelling the match at a set apiece, before finally getting into her stride in the third to take out the win.

Asked if her opponent's grunts had affected her, Barty told the media she had been fully prepared for it.

"I think if something that small can irritate you, that's a bigger issue in itself," she said.

"I knew it was coming. I was prepared for it.

"I mean, obviously in the first couple of games, you get used to it. Everyone has a bit of a different grunt. But, no, you get used to it."

'It felt a little bit uncomfortable'

Freelance tennis broadcaster Steve Pearce, who was calling the match on the tournament radio station, said Sabalenka's screeches were a lot louder in the flesh than he expected.

"At one stage the umpire asked the crowd to be quiet during the points. To be honest, there was almost laughter. The irony was dripping. [The crowd] even started mimicking the grunt," he told ABC News Breakfast.

"It was a little bit uncomfortable, because at the end of the day, as much as she's a physical and imposing presence — she looks like a grown-up woman and she's only 19 — it felt a little bit uncomfortable.

"But you also have to understand from the crowd's perspective, 'hang on, there is a woman out here who's making an enormous amount of noise during the point and yet we are being asked to keep quiet'."

Pearce said Sabalenka is a hard-hitting effort player, so some grunt is justified, but Tuesday night's levels may have been over the top.

"As far as grunting goes, it's always a very, very polarising issue. Clearly there is grunting in the men's game so why shouldn't there be grunting in the women's game?" he said.

"I think it has just got to be in perspective with the amount of effort you're putting into the shot.

"She was [hitting the ball very hard] and she was incredibly loud. Everyone will have to make their judgement. I felt it was a bit over the top, personally.

"But when you have grown up, trained, learned the game like that, it will be difficult to change.

"We may have to get used do another Sharapova, Azarenka. A very good player, this woman. She's a real up-and-comer."