Australian Open: Marta Kostyuk a new star, Caroline Wozniacki makes stunning comeback

Updated 17 January 2018, 17:45 AEDT

The Australian Open witnesses the birth of a new star in 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk, while former world number one Caroline Wozniacki launches a remarkable comeback to keep her Melbourne Park campaign alive.

Second seed Wozniacki clawed her way back from 5-1, 40-15 down in the third set against Jana Fett to win six straight games and clinch a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory in stifling hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

But it could be said the day belonged to Kostyuk, aged just 15 years and 162 days, who looked totally untroubled against Australia's Olivia Rogowska — ranked 353 places above the youngster — in a straight-sets win on Margaret Court Arena.

Kostyuk, who won the 2017 Australian Open juniors singles crown, looked unfazed by her high-profile court assignment against a local hopeful in a seemingly effortless 6-3, 7-5 win.

With a modest $US6,733 career earnings to date (prior to the Australian Open, according to the WTA), Kostyuk had already turned heads by becoming the youngest player to win a match at the Australian Open in 22 years by beating China's 25th-seed Peng Shuai in the first round, also in straight sets.

At her age, Kostyuk is set to break a number of records, and by qualifying for the tournament proper, she became the first player born in 2002 to play in a grand slam main draw.

Double faults proved a worry for the Ukrainian, with 11 errors on serve to Rogowska's three, but six aces and 22 winners more than made up for the one blemish in her game.

There was one comical moment for Kostyuk when, serving for the match, she belted her service straight into the stands behind Rogowska's baseline.

But she held her nerve to win through to the third round on the following point, dropping her racket and holding her head as the crowd put partisanship to one side to applaud a sparkling prospect in women's tennis.

Rogowska's loss means Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova are the only remaining locals left in the women's singles draw.

It was Rogowska's third chance to reach the third round on home soil for the first time in her career, after second-round knockouts in 2012 and 2014.

Kostyuk's win will see her face off against compatriot fourth-seed Elina Svitolina, who overcame a sticky start to motor past Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in three sets.

Svitolina looms as one of the tournament favourites and after losing the first set, she hit the afterburners to cruise past Siniakova 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

In a great day for Ukrainians, Kateryna Bondarenko enjoyed a straight-sets win over Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Czech qualifier Denisa Allertova proved the stronger in her tussle with China's Zhang Shuai in a 6-4, 7-6 victory.

Wozniacki wins through after staring at early exit

Wozniacki, ranked two in the world, admitted to being hugely relieved after reeling off the last six games as her bold challenger Fett tightened.

"That was crazy. I don't know how I got back into the match," she said.

"I've never played her before. She's a tricky opponent. She had nothing to lose."

Fett twice faltered when serving for the match and a place in the third round of a major for the first time, after Wozniacki fell foul of the chair umpire for a second time early in the third set.

Wozniacki was fuming after having a point contentiously replayed before dropping serve to hand Fett a break and a 2-1 lead.

The incident came after Wozniacki was denied a challenge for taking too long during her second-set fightback, much to Wozniacki's disgust.

The Dane retained her composure to win the second set and level the match, but it was not long before she came under the gun again as Fett threatened to pull off what would have been the boilover of the Open.

ABC/AAP