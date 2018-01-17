Donald Trump's doctor has 'no concerns' about the President's cognitive ability

Updated 17 January 2018, 12:15 AEDT

White House doctor Ronny Jackson says he's got "absolutely no concerns" about Donald Trump's cognitive ability, despite the President being portrayed as childlike and volatile in a controversial book.

The US President's mental fitness for the job came under intense scrutiny after a controversial book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, portrayed him as a childlike and volatile.

But in a press conference this morning, Dr Jackson said the President's heart was healthy, his teeth were healthy, and he did "exceedingly well" on a difficult cognitive exam.

He does need to watch his weight, however, and do more exercise, he said.

Here's his medical report card:

Vitals:

Age: 71

71 Height: 180.3 centimetres (75 inches)

180.3 centimetres (75 inches) Weight: 108 kilograms (239 pounds)

108 kilograms (239 pounds) Resting heart rate: 68 beats per minute

68 beats per minute Blood pressure: 122/74 mmHg

122/74 mmHg Temperature: 36.8 degrees Celsius (98.4 Fahrenheit)

Concerns:

Weight and diet

Dr Jackson said Mr Trump was overweight and needed to look at improving his diet and doing more exercise.

He said he would benefit from a diet lower in fat and carbohydrates, and from a routine exercise regimen.

Mr Trump hopes to lose 4-6kg (10-15 pounds) over the next year.

"He's more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part, but we're going to do both," he said.

"He and I will work together over the next year to incorporate a good plan, so that we can we can meet those goals."

Slurring words

A reporter at the press conference asked if there was a reason the President "appeared to slur his words" while giving a recent address.

But Dr Jackson said he likely just needed a drink of water.

"We evaluated him, we checked everything out. Everything was normal," he said.

"We even went so far as to do an ultrasound of his parotid glands and a few other things.

"But I think that I had given the President some medication, specifically some Sudafed over the days previous, and I think that I had inadvertently kind of dried up his secretions a little bit more than that I intended to and I think that led to, that precipitated it."

Cognitive ability

Dr Jackson said he had "absolutely no concerns" about Mr Trump's cognitive ability.

He said the President requested a cognitive exam and passed with flying colours.

"He came to me and he said, 'Is there something we can do, a test, or some type of screen that we can do, to assess my cognitive ability?'" he said.

"We picked one of the ones that was a little bit more involved — it was the more difficult one of all of them. It took significantly longer to complete, but the President did exceedingly well on it."

Medications:

Dr Jackson said Mr Trump took various medications to:

Lower his cholesterol

Manage his cardiac health

Prevent male pattern hair loss

Treat rosacea

"Then he takes a multivitamin each day for health maintenance," he said.

Physical examination:

Mr Trump doesn't drink alcohol and has never smoked.

As a result, Dr Jackson said his cardiac performance during his physical exam was "very good".

"He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol," he said.

His eyes required correction, but were otherwise normal, and his ears, nose, teeth and throat were healthy.

"All clinical data indicates that the President is currently very healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency," Dr Jackson said.

ABC/Reuters