History made as first live export of northern cattle heads to China

Updated 17 January 2018, 13:20 AEDT

Two years after a landmark free trade pact was signed, northern Australian cattle are en-route to China from Townsville.

The cattle selected for the ground-breaking shipment were quarantined for seven days near Townsville. (Credit: ABC)

A ground-breaking shipment of live export cattle to China will leave the Port of Townsville today in the first step towards cracking a lucrative market for north Australian exporters.

The 1,600 Brahman-cross steers sourced from central Queensland are the first to be sent under a strict protocol for northern cattle outlined in the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA).

Australian Livestock Exporters' Council (ALEC) industry secretary Tom Dawkins said it was a monumental day for the industry, many years in the making.

"It's a significant next step in our development of the live cattle trade to China," he said.

"I think the exporter, the agencies involved in the procurement, the producers and the customers in China are to be congratulated on completing this consignment so far."

The shipment on board the Bison Express follows several consignments of southern cattle leaving ports in Victoria and Western Australia last year.

Growth goals

The live cattle trade is currently worth around $1.2 billion a year to Australia, but high domestic cattle prices and drought-affected supply has seen exports slump.

"Our traditional markets of Indonesia and Vietnam are having really difficult times at the moment," said Patrick Underwood, the managing director of exporter North Australian Cattle Company (NACC).

Success of this NACC consignment could prove that opening new markets for northern cattle producers is a way to diversify the industry's base.

"I think it'll mean more ships to China," Mr Underwood said.

"(But) I don't think we'll see massive numbers of cattle coming to China based on the fact that it is limited around which cattle are available."

Billionaire mining and pastoral magnate Gina Rinehart's plans to develop a huge joint-venture processing plant in China led to speculation that up to 1 million cattle could be exported annually.

But Tom Dawkins believes that figure is wildly optimistic given the present market.

"There's been some extravagant figures quoted previously," he said.

"We just want to see the development of this market alongside our existing markets.

"Indonesia will continue to be our most important market for northern cattle … this adds another string to our bow."

Tough standards

NACC's Patrick Underwood said careful quarantine planning has gone into the consignment.

"Close communication's required just to make sure that the Chinese Government inspectors are happy and our Government's happy," he said.

Northern Australia cattle from regions affected by the mosquito-borne bluetongue virus can only be sent to certain parts of China during that country's cooler months and must fulfil traceability and quarantine standards.

About 60 per cent of Australia's 27 million cattle come from bluetongue-affected zones.

Additional requirements include being Hormone Growth Promotant (HGP) free, coming from a 90-day residency on their last property and spending a week under quarantine observation in Townsville.

Elders live export agent Tom Kennedy was involved in sourcing the cattle over the difficult holiday period.

"The challenge was it was Christmas, we had a phone hook-up I think on Christmas Day," he said.

"We've got to say a big thank you to producers who got in behind it and supported it."

Testing trade

Sending 550-kilogram cattle from tropical Australia during the summer presents its own set of dangers.

Finding the warmest, southernmost ports in China to accept the livestock was an initial challenge.

"We have to take care, of course, not to send these cattle into somewhere that might be too cold for them," Mr Underwood said.

"Where these cattle are going, the temperatures over the past week have been within 10 and 20 degrees [Celsius].

"They've got 24-hour access to hay [in the yards] and we've fed them some pellets that they'll be eating on the ship."

The Bison Express will arrive in Ningbo Port, two hours south of Shanghai, in around 10 days time.

It will be the first consignment to reach buyer YiHeng, a significant player in the development of abattoirs for Australian cattle in China following access under the 2016 ChAFTA.

The company is licenced to import and slaughter 100,000 cattle from Australia each year at its facility near Ningbo.

Wealthy markets in Yangtze Delta cities are within close proximity where much of Australia's $400 million in chilled and frozen beef exports to China currently arrive.

Mr Dawkins stressed that ALEC sees live export as supplementing that emerging market with fresh meat.

"We're excited by the entry of Australian beef into that market," he said.

"Not just in terms of live cattle but in terms of boxed product too. It's all part of the Australian red meat industry."

Point of difference

With supply chain oversight problems exposed by animal welfare scandals in recent years, China offers an attractive option for exporters.

"It's unique compared to Vietnam and Indonesia because we're dealing with purpose-built supply chains, closed loop facilities and a higher-developed market," Mr Dawkins said.

With at least five live exporters now building relationships with different Chinese buyers, ALEC is predicting a steady increase in numbers.

"There's significant confidence in the development of these supply chains, there's confidence in the quality of Australian cattle and growth in the demand for high quality beef," Mr Dawkins said.

"There's no doubt that there's enough investment all around the continent to suggest that trade will be continuing from a number of ports."

