Woman driving along Brisbane boardwalk allegedly drunk, unlicensed

Updated 17 January 2018, 12:15 AEDT

Police charge a 40-year-old woman after she allegedly drove her car onto a busy Brisbane bike and pedestrian boardwalk, recording a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.

Police charge a woman after she allegedly drove her car onto a busy Brisbane bike and pedestrian boardwalk, recording a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit. (Credit: ABC)

Police and security guards attempt to remove a car from a boardwalk along the Brisbane River. (Credit: ABC)

Police charge a woman after she allegedly drove her car onto a busy Brisbane bike and pedestrian boardwalk, recording a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.

Officers said she drove through the Kurilpa parkway limited-access walkway and bicycle path just before 7:00pm on Tuesday.

Police said the woman had driven from Atkinsons Dam, which is about an hour west from Brisbane before the incident.

At the time, the boardwalk was busy with pedestrians and cyclists, who were stunned to see the car on the pathway near the Queensland State Library and Art Gallery.

It is not yet known how the car entered onto the boardwalk.

The boardwalk is more than 400 metres long and the car was located near the middle.

Pedestrian and cycle traffic was stopped as a police officer moved the vehicle through a nearby driveway.

Police allege the woman was under the influence of alcohol and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.153.

She is due in the Brisbane Magistrates Court in February facing charges of drink driving, driving without a licence and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Incident highlights flaw in security: analyst

Bollards are already under construction near the boardwalk, in South Bank's cultural and arts precinct.

Brisbane City Council would not comment on specific security measures, but Neil Fergus from security agency Intelligent Risks said the incident unveiled a flaw in the city's landscape.

"There has been a lot of work done in other precincts around the city," he said

"But this highlights particular vulnerability that undoubtedly will need to be addressed."

"It is not possible to remove all of the risks associated with places of mass assembly or major pedestrian thoroughfares."

But Mr Fergus said authorities were progressively looking at how they could reduce any risk of any harm being done by people using vehicles.

He said South Bank was a key precinct given its proximity to the Brisbane River and the number of events hosted in the area.

"These things are all being incrementally looked at and mitigated to an appropriate level," he said.

"What we're seeing around Australia is there's some short-term movements with short-term fixes — the ubiquitous concrete blocks — but the longer-term fixes take a little bit more thinking in terms of urban design."

But Mr Fergus said even if the council were to put bollards in areas like the Kurilpa Parkway, it was not a permanent solution.

"It's not aesthetically pleasing, it's not in keeping with the ambience I'm sure BCC and the residents want along the riverfront, and there are other things that can be done in terms of level and architectural features," he said.

Mr Fergus said other features such as plant boxes and statues could be effective alternatives to bollards if they were strategically placed with heavy concrete weights.