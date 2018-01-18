Australia Day: Most Australians don't mind what date it's held, according to new poll

Updated 18 January 2018, 6:25 AEDT

Fifty-six per cent of Australians say they don't care when the country's national day is held as long it involves a celebration, a new poll finds, with almost half of those surveyed agreeing the occasion should not be offensive to Indigenous Australians.

But less than half were able to identify the arrival of the First Fleet as the reason why January 26 was chosen.

The poll was conducted by Canberra think-tank The Australia Institute, and released amid increased debate about the date.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has launched a renewed campaign for change and jumped on the figures.

"What it does demonstrate is there is a great opportunity to move the nation forward, to choose a day that allows us to celebrate all the things that it means to be Australian," he said.

But Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Minister Alan Tudge is adamant there is no need for change.

"It [January 26] is a great unifying moment for this country where we properly celebrate our history, our Indigenous heritage, our British foundations and the multicultural character of this nation," he said.

"And we want to maintain it on the 26th of January because it is that great unifying moment for the country."

The poll revealed that nearly half those surveyed believe Australia Day should not be on a day that is offensive to Indigenous Australians.

'Still quite a divisive debate that is still not settled'

The Australia Institute deputy director Ebony Bennett said 37 per cent believe the current date is offensive.

"I think we are looking at still quite a divisive debate that is still not settled," she said.

There was no clear answer for what date Australia Day should be moved to if such a decision was ever made.

"Some people chose when Australia was named Australia, some people chose events that haven't happened yet —like signing a treaty with the Aboriginal people of Australia or when Australia becomes a republic," Ms Bennett said.

"So I think that's still a live debate, but it shows people are willing to engage in that debate."

Senator Di Natale wants any change to be discussed comprehensibly.

"I think that's part of an ongoing conversation that we need to have, I think the first thing to do is to continue to have this national conversation with the Australian community," he said.

But Mr Tudge has urged the Greens to drop the campaign.

"I'm astounded that this has become the number one national priority for the Greens when there are so many other issues which we need to address such as energy prices, job and economic growth and national security."