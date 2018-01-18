Job surge continues but unemployment creeps up

Updated 18 January 2018, 12:45 AEDT

Employment has now grown for 15 consecutive months, the longest jobs boom on record, with around 400,000 new jobs added over the past year.

In seasonally adjusted terms, 35,000 new jobs were added in December, well ahead of the median economist forecast of 15,000.

In the past 12 months, around 400,000 new jobs have been added.

However, unemployment in December also ticked up a notch to 5.5 per cent as more people looked for work, pushing the participation rate up to a seven-year high of 65.7 per cent.

The growth was split between 15,100 full-time positions and 19,500 part-time jobs.

With part-time work growth outpacing full-time, average hours worked fell over the month, as did hours worked per employee.

Capital Economics analyst Paul Dales said, while there was some "softness" in the figures, the overall picture is bright, with the unemployment rate easing back from the 5.7 per cent recorded at the start of 2017.

"Looking ahead, other indicators suggest further progress will be made this year, albeit jobs growth will probably come off the boil a bit," Mr Dales said.

"The labour market will drive a modest rebound in real income growth this year, but more needs to be achieved before wage growth rises meaningfully."

Unemployment tumbles in the West

New South Wales reported the largest increase in jobs (+14,300), followed by Western Australia (+6,100 persons), while employment in Victoria shrank (-3,900) after healthy gains in the previous two months.

The strong jobs growth in the West carved almost 1 percentage point off the unemployment rate there, leaving Victoria and Tasmania battling it out for the dubious honour of the highest jobless rate in the nation.

Unemployment rate November 2017 Unemployment rate December 2017 NSW 4.6 4.8 Vic 5.5 6.1 Qld 5.9 6.0 SA 6.1 5.9 WA 6.6 5.7 Tas 5.7 6.1 ACT* 4.9 5.2 NT* 3.9 3.7 National 5.4 5.5

*ACT and NT are trend estimates, other states are seasonally adjusted.