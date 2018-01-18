Malaysia Airlines flight MH122: Passengers told to brace for impact on plane diverted to Alice Springs

Updated 19 January 2018, 11:15 AEDT

The flight was diverted to Alice Springs due to technical issues. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Passengers on board a Malaysia Airlines flight forced to divert to Alice Springs have described how they were told to brace for impact after the aircraft began shaking violently.

Flight MH122 travelling from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur with 224 passengers on board was over the Western Australian coast near Broome on Thursday afternoon when it experienced technical difficulties.

As a result the pilots shut down one of the Airbus A330-300's engines and made the call to divert the plane to Alice Springs.

Passenger Hugh Wolton said there was "very violent shaking" of the aircraft that lasted about five minutes and appeared to be coming from one of the engines.

"And it wasn't like normal turbulence, it was very violent shaking of the plane which caused quite a stir," he told the ABC.

"We got a call from the captain on the deck describing how to make plans for emergency planning, the wording used was things like impact so we started bracing ourselves for a rough landing.

"And given that we were in a pretty remote territory, we weren't nearby any airports, it was a pretty scary moment."

Mr Wolton said while it was a frightening experience, it proved aircraft can fly safely with only one engine.

"They were still able to fly it back for about an hour and 45 back to Alice Springs, so it gives me greater faith in the aircraft but it certainly was a scary moment given that you just don't expect those things to happen at 40,000 feet," he said

Passenger Peter Brooks said the cabin erupted in cheers when the captain announced the aircraft would land in Alice Springs.

"Some thought he was going to come down into the desert, and then in three-quarters of an hour he came back on he said we were going to land in Alice Springs," Mr Brooks said.

"And we did cheer, we did cheer," he laughed.

Mr Brooks said most people were in good spirits, despite the ordeal, because the landing was not as hard as anticipated.

"[We were told] it was an emergency landing, it was going to be a heavy impact and then it went 'we'll have a normal landing, we're ok'," he said.

"We're safe, were safe."

Several of those on board praised the crew for how they handled the situation.

"I think it was a bit of a shock to the system, but I think all kudos to the staff and crew who did manage to support the passengers and handle the situation well," passenger Naveen Henri said.

"[We were a bit scared] after hearing so many stories about what's happening in the air travel at the moment and at the same time what's happened to Malaysian Airlines not so long ago."

Another passenger on board the aircraft, Mohamad Nogheib, 17, recalled the moment he knew something was wrong

"We were on the brink of Australia we were about to cross into the sea and the plane suddenly turns around," Mr Nogheib said.

"The engine started making a weird sound.

"I was scared for my life, I'm not going to lie.

"The pilot landed on one engine only one of them was completely broken."

Chin Kanani said his wife became alarmed when she heard a banging sound mid-flight.

"She said she was on the loo when she started hearing loud banging noises from the right-hand side of the plane and that's when all it started," Mr Kanani said.

"It was like hell this flight and they were told to be ready for an emergency landing."

Replacement plane expected in Alice Springs

Malaysia Airlines said the flight was diverted due to technical reasons and that safety is its priority at all times.

A replacement plane is expected to arrive in Alice Springs today.

"We're aware that the aircraft here at the moment will need further maintenance so we suspect that that will stay on the ground," Alice Springs Airport general manager Dave Batic told ABC Darwin.

"Another aircraft should arrive today and continue the journey for the passengers."

He said the aircraft was diverted to the small domestic airport instead of Darwin International Airport because the weather was not favourable in the capital city for a single-engine landing.

"So all the services were available on the ground and ready to receive the aircraft," Mr Batic said.

"Alice Springs is an international diversion airfield so were quite prepared for the arrival of the aircraft.

"We managed to process well over 220 passengers within a few hours, find them over 170 hotel rooms, organise transport, manage all their baggage in a very short space of time - so it was all hands on deck."