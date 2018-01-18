'Schoolyard heroes' might hold the power to stop bullying, experts say

Updated 18 January 2018, 20:55 AEDT

A new anti-bullying program seeks to empower kids to intervene when they see bullying in their schoolyard.

About one in four young people said they had experienced bullying. (Credit: ABC)

As kids prepare to head back to school, leading anti-bullying campaigners are challenging current strategies to tackle bullying.

Non-profit organisation Life Education says a lot of current media has focused on blaming parents, teachers, the bullies themselves, or even banning online apps.

But it wants to change that.

The organisation says it is responding to growing demand from parents to address the issue of bullying, both online and offline.

It's announcing the release of a new program: Relate, Respect, Connect.

It says the program goes to the heart of the problem of bullying by teaching kids about safe and respectful relationships.

Chief executive Kellie Sloane says the program provides kids with strategies to manage conflict, deal with social pressures, and to navigate relationships both online and off.

"Bullying is quite pervasive. It can be sitting on your bedside table on your mobile phone on the Facebook app," she says.

"And that's where it gets difficult.

"How do you target that?

"What we have to do is look at building up social and emotional learning in children — getting to the root of how to build safe and positive relationships, to develop empathy, communicate respectfully, including how to respectfully disagree with someone."

Kids who stand out

Bullying experts say kids who stand out are most at risk of being bullied.

Fourteen-year-old Will was teased at school because some of his skin has no pigment.

"They called me names like 'dust mark' because I've got, like, blotches," he says.

It's still hard for his mum Angela to hear.

"Some days he would be upset, crying, just really sad. His learning was suffering," she says.

"I did [get upset] but only in regards to how it was impacting him."

Schoolyard 'hero'

So, enter the schoolyard "hero".

That's the kid with some popularity, or, put another way, some social standing. They'll stick up for you if you find yourself on the receiving end of anything from a shove in the back to name calling.

Kids are being encouraged to stand-up for one another in the playground, and play the role of a kind of "social superhero" — as corny as that sounds.

Ms Sloane says more schools now have what are called "peer-group champions".

"There is a lot to be said for kids helping each other out, and that is absolutely part of the solution for this problem," she says.

Will's certainly on board with the idea.

"Yeah, try and get as many on board as you can and just stand up for yourself straight away, and not hide," he says.

My own schoolyard 'hero'

I can also attest that it works.

In 1995, I was in Year 10 at an all-boys' school. My year of 220 students was divided up into at least 10 or so social groups.

There was one kid, let's call him Simon, in one of the other groups, that took a disliking to our friend Paul (not his real name). He was like me at the time: small, lightly built and, frankly, had a pretty high voice for a 15-year-old boy.

One Monday Paul was bullied. I have no idea what happened but I passed him at the end of lunch and he was sobbing uncontrollably in a quiet corner of the school.

That was enough to distress me, but there was worse to come. My friends told me that I was next.

My solution? I spent lunchtime on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday behind the canteen hiding.

By Friday I figured all would have been forgotten so I ventured out and re-joined my group.

Sure enough, half way through lunch, Simon swaggered over. He said his group wanted to talk to me and could I join them?

I was terrified. I knew by the end of lunch I would be sobbing in a quiet corner of the school.

Then something quite surprising and wonderful happened.

Someone in the group who was, admittedly, quite athletic, strong, and had a bit of street cred, stood up and said confidently: "If you want to hurt Dave you'll have to get passed me first."

Simon, a little surprised, tried to put him in his place by saying: "Rack off, this doesn't involve you."

But my mate stepped forward again and said, with resolve: "Just go away, would you."

The bully walked away and never tried anything again. Not with me anyway.

Thinking on the right track

Parenting expert and psychologist Justin Coulson says Life Education, and this way of approaching bullying, is on the right track.

"When we teach kids to relate well, to show respect, to make great connections — both online and offline — their wellbeing is enhanced, and so is the wellbeing of others around them."