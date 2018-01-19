Australia v England: Finch's century not enough as ODI hosts become prey for the English

Updated 19 January 2018, 22:55 AEDT

England's top order fires in unison to give them a four-wicket win in the second ODI against Australia, as Aaron Finch's second straight hundred for the hosts could not prevent them falling 2-0 behind in the series.

Batsmen Joe Root and Chris Woakes celebrate England's win in the second ODI at the Gabba. (Credit: AAP)

A reshuffled Australian side have again proved no match for England's high-flying limited overs outfit in a comprehensive loss at the Gabba.

In a repeat of Sunday's series opener, an Aaron Finch hundred set Australian on track for a huge total only for the hosts to limp home and become easy prey for the English.

Finch made 106 on Friday to go with his 107 in Melbourne, but Australia's 9-270 never looked enough in good batting conditions as England reached the target with four wickets and 34 balls to spare.

England go 2-0 up in the five-game series against the reigning world champions, who have lost 15 of their past 22 ODIs, ahead of Sunday's third game at the SCG.

Australia made three changes to the side, with debutantes Alex Carey and Jhye Richardson in for the ill Tim Paine and Josh Hazlewood.

But it was the decision to opt for an extra batsman in Cameron White at legspinner Adam Zampa's expense that raised eyebrows, particularly given the returns of England's spin trio on a bouncy Gabba deck.

Adil Rashid (2-71) was again expensive but damaging, while Moeen Ali (1-31 from seven) put the stops on Australia's bright start and Joe Root (2-31 from seven) claimed the key wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne and Michael Clarke were among those critical of the decision to drop the leggie as part-timers Aaron Finch and Head proved easy pickings in the chase.

Game one hero Jason Roy lasted only four balls in Brisbane but it only gave Alex Hales (57) and Jonny Bairstow (60) the stage.

The pair found the rope from the outset, flaying Mitchell Starc (4-59) square and sweeping the spin of Head with ease in a 117-run partnership that put England well ahead in the game.

Richardson (2-57) claimed both their scalps and, when a textbook Starc yorker went through Ali (1), it left England six down chasing a further 44 from 74 balls.

But Chris Woakes (39 off 27) joined Root (46) to see England cruise to their first ODI win at the Gabba since 1999.

As on Sunday, Finch and Mitchell Marsh (36) piloted Australia to a point where they were ready to launch, before both fell in quick succession as they looked to up the tempo.

It left Australia's lower order with plenty to do from a standing start, with a meek 6-62 from the final 11 overs the end result.

AAP