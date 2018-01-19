Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios v Jo Wilfried Tsonga, third round live blog

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios v Jo Wilfried Tsonga, third round live blog

Print

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios v Jo Wilfried Tsonga, third round live blog

Updated 19 January 2018, 19:00 AEDT
By Dean Bilton

It has the potential to be one of the matches of the tournament — Nick Kyrgios and Jo Wilfried Tsonga, two of world tennis' great entertainers, meet in the Australian Open third round.

Follow all the action in our live blog.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories