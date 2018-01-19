Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, third round as it happened

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, third round as it happened

Print

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, third round as it happened

Updated 19 January 2018, 22:55 AEDT
By Dean Bilton

It was the sort of tight, thrilling slugfest we expected, and it was Nick Kyrgios who came out on top against Jo Wilfried Tsonga.

Relive all the action as it happened in our live blog.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories