Philippines shipwreck survivor told mate to 'keep fighting' in final moments

Updated 19 January 2018, 18:05 AEDT

A survivor of a shipwreck off the Philippines that claimed the life of Anthony 'Johnny' Mahoney speaks of his final moments with his mate, as the sailor's family calls for answers about what was done to rescue him.

Laurie Miller was delivering the luxury yacht Katerina to the Philippines with Mr Mahoney and Lionel Ansselin just before Christmas when it hit rough seas.

The trio were forced to cling to a dingy for several days before being picked up by a passing fishing boat.

Mr Miller today told a memorial service about his last moments with the 74-year-old.

"I gave him a hug and told him to keep fighting on, especially I figured he owed me a beer," Mr Miller said.

Just hours later in a Filipino hospital he was told the tragic news.

"I received a call to say Johnny had taken a turn for the worse, 30 minutes later I was informed he had passed away."

Mr Miller said he and Mr Mahoney had sailed over 11,000 kilometres together.

"I got to know the real man extremely well, saw his strengths and his weaknesses. I quickly came to admire the man and I'm extremely proud to call him a friend," Mr Miller said.

At today's Townsville memorial for an intimate group of friends and family Mr Mahoney was remembered as an adventurer who had an affinity with animals and loved entertaining, performing on stages across the country.

In an emotional tribute, Mr Mahoney's son Mark sang a rendition of The River by Garth Brooks honouring a final wish from his father.

"I'll never reach my destination, if I never try. So I will sail my vessel, Till the river runs dry," he sang.

Unanswered questions

While today's memorial provided some closure for Anthony Mahoney's family, one month on from the tragedy they are still searching for answers about exactly what happened to Anthony Mahoney.

"There's a lot of questions unanswered yet. I haven't really spoken to the other people involved and I don't know a lot of the other circumstances of what happened yet," his son Mark Mahoney said.

Mark Mahoney said it was unclear what the role the authorities took in the rescue effort and why it took so long.

"My understanding is then the Filipino Government said they couldn't really do much … and weren't really willing to send any rescue parties or search parties out," he said.

Mark Mahoney said it was some days after the boat hit rough waters before he was notified by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He now plans on approaching the organisation to seek clarification about just what went wrong.

"No-one has spoken to me directly at this point in time other than a quick phone call to the two gentlemen involved while they were in hospital in the Philippines and it's now that I hope to get some answers," he said.

In a statement the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has indicated it provided consular assistance in accordance with the Consular Services Charter but it declined to provide further comment due to its privacy obligations.

At the time the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) confirmed it detected two alert beacons, but due to the location the rescue efforts were handed over to Philippines authorities.