Australian Open: Roger Federer eases past Richard Gasquet, Angelique Kerber knocks Maria Sharapova out

Updated 21 January 2018, 1:20 AEDT

Roger Federer continues to show that age is just a number for him in yet another clinical Australian Open showing, deftly casting Richard Gasquet aside to move into the fourth round.

Defending champion Roger Federer eased past Richard Gasquet to move into the last 16 of the Australian Open. (Credit: AAP)

Roger Federer has continued to show that age is just a number for him in yet another clinical Australian Open showing, deftly casting Richard Gasquet aside to move into the fourth round.

The defending champion looked almost untroubled in a straight-sets 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win on Rod Laver Arena.

In a match that lasted just over two hours, Federer, 36, set up a last-16 clash with Hungary's Marton Fucsovics — a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 winner over Argentina's Nicolas Kicker earlier in the day.

Gasquet played a solid match, studded with his trademark occasional moments of shot-making brilliance, but that was never enough to overcome one of the best players of all time.

"The match was close, tough games, the end could have gone to a tiebreaker then you never know," Federer said on court.

"I was able to be a bit more on the offensive than he was, maybe I was protecting my second serve a bit better than him."

Federer is yet to drop a set in Melbourne as he seeks a 20th grand slam title.

Meanwhile, Angelique Kerber has continued her march towards a second Australian Open crown with a clinical third-round victory over five-time grand slam winner Maria Sharapova.

The 2016 champion made just seven unforced errors, holding serve in all but one game, before cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory in an hour and four minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The result means Kerber is the only grand-slam winner left in the women's main draw.

"I was so happy that we have 2018 and not 2017 anymore," an emotional Kerber, who looks to have overcome her form struggles of last year, said after the match.

"I really try to enjoy every single moment right now.

"Everybody who knows me, they know that I never give up and I am always coming back.

"I had a really tough off-season and I was working hard to be here and playing against the best players."

Kerber will face Su-Wei Hsieh in the fourth round, after Taiwan's world number 88 stunned Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the late-finishing match.

Hsieh — at 32 the oldest player left in the women's draw — won 6-2, 7-5 in a hard-fought battle to match her best-ever placing at a grand slam event, having reached the Australian Open fourth round way back in 2008.

Djokovic defies injury worries to advance

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic kept his campaign alive despite showing his body still is not in peak condition.

Djokovic, a six-time winner at Melbourne Park, needed plenty of attention from his physio en route to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

He was forced to take a medical time-out during the second set for treatment to an apparent hip complaint, but regrouped to outclass Ramos-Vinolas in two-and-a-half hours.

Djokovic will face world number 58 Hyeon Chung after the South Korean shocked an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev in five sets.

The Serb was cagey when asked about the medical time-out after booking an 11th fourth-round appearance at Melbourne Park.

"The matches are going to get tougher from now on," he said.

"The good thing about grand slams, you always have a day off [to use] for recovery and training … and obviously get myself in shape for the next one."

The 30-year-old said he would not be getting ahead of himself despite his impressive performance.

"It was a straight-sets win but almost two-and-a-half hours, so it wasn't that easy or comfortable on the court," he said.

"Obviously for me, it's taking it one match at a time. I have some incredible memories in Melbourne Park in the last decade of my career.

"I obviously have to be more humble this time with my expectations because I haven't played in six months.

"But I'm very pleased with where my game is at at the moment."

Tomas Berdych did it easy over crowd favourite Juan Martin del Potro, cruising into the last 16 with a straight-sets win.

The Czech 19th seed proved too good for del Potro in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win.

ABC/wires