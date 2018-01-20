Bitcoin: Meet the investors sticking with cryptocurrency despite the market crash

Updated 20 January 2018, 7:25 AEDT

Three investors who are sticking with the cryptocurrency despite the fluctuating value — which plummeted more than 20 per cent this week — explain why they still think bitcoin trading is the way to go.

In just ten minutes, the ABC saw five investors feed thousands of dollars into a bitcoin ATM in central Sydney. (Credit: ABC)

The bitcoin community is split about its future — a dilemma which could see the cryptocurrency split in two (Credit: ABC licensed)

What is it about bitcoin traders?

Or should I say cryptocurrency investors?

They have taken an absolute walloping on the currency market this week, but those the ABC spoke to remain resilient, determined to see their investments through.

Here is what some of them had to say.

'Adam'

Thirty-year-old Adam (not his real name) is an architect from Sydney's northern beaches, and claimed investors were still banging down the doors to get in on the bitcoin action.

"So we signed up around November, and it was quite easy then, but it's gotten a lot harder," he said.

"To my understanding there's so many people trying to get involved that there's just like a backlog of people just trying to get verified."

Last week bitcoin's price dropped by more than 20 per cent to well under $US11,000 ($13,700).

It was the biggest sell-off in bitcoin in at least three years, which had peaked at over $US25,000 ($31,200) in December last year.

So why are traders in the cryptocurrency not worried? Is there something they know that we do not?

Adam said he was not so interested in cryptocurrencies as such, but he was a believer in the technology that was behind them.

"I'm in it for the long haul," he said.

"Yeah, I think it's going to be in everyone's life."

Adam is confident the technology itself — which is capable of removing banks from financial transactions, for example — will take off in years to come.

Phillip Dundas

The faith in the power of the technology extends all the way to epicentre of world financial markets.

Phillip Dundas is the head of technology at an investments bank on Wall Street, and he is also into cryptocurrencies.

"Not unlike a lot of other people, I got swept up in the craze in about mid-December and made some fairly substantial investments at that time," Mr Dundas said.

"I invested in bitcoin, bitcoin cash, Ethereum, Stellar, and a couple of the other fairly small alternative currencies as well.

"So whilst I'd like to say started a year ago, and I made my millions, that was certainly not the case."

In fact, like many cryptocurrency traders this week, Mr Dundas lost a sizeable amount of money.

"It wasn't fun," he said.

"I think is, in some ways, Wall Street gambling, and not a whole lot more than that right now."

But Mr Dundas is standing tall again, confident the valuable whiz-bang technology behind his cryptocurrencies will keep him in the money.

"Working on Wall Street and working in financial markets, we all know the benefits of a distributed ledger — which is what bitcoin and all of the technology behind it like blockchain bring to the industry — is absolutely what is making this a really interesting proposition."

Anthony

Anthony, 41, from Sydney, is another cryptocurrency success story.

He began by investing $20,000 in late in 2016, and built that investment up to $500,000.

"I've had a great experience with bitcoin to date," he said.

"It's obviously been very kind to me getting in at the time I did."

His hip pocket was still hit hard this week, but he too said he was unfazed by the market crash.

"Have I lost anything this week? Everything went down, but I have seen this run at least half a dozen times in the 15 months that I've been a bitcoin investor and I always see it as a good opportunity to buy cheaper stock, or cheaper coins, as I believe in the long term prospects of the space."

Uncertainty still the dominant theme

Despite the investor confidence, traders say they were still acutely aware of the currency's flaws.

"It's still completely unregulated and it's a completely free market, and really, as many people are saying, there's no a whole lot underlying the currency that gives it any intrinsic value," Mr Dundas said.

While cryptocurrencies and the valuable technology behind the currencies remains attractive to many currency watchers, Mr Dundas said he had no idea what he would be in for next week on the market.

"If I had a crystal ball I would be able to place some more educated bets than I've been able to at the moment, so I'm sitting and holding my breath and watching this market as much is everybody else is," he said.