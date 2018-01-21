Australian Open: Rafael Nadal overcomes Diego Schwartzman to set up quarter-final clash with Marin Cilic

Updated 22 January 2018, 0:30 AEDT

World number one Rafael Nadal overcomes Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in just under four hours to advance to an Australian Open quarter-final date with former US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Rafael Nadal has advanced to the Australian Open last eight with a hard-fought four-set win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Nadal dropped his first set of the tournament before regrouping to move into the last eight with a 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3 victory in three hours and 51 minutes.

Spain's 16-time grand slam champion will play 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic for a semi-final spot on Tuesday after the big-serving Croat recorded a similarly tough 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (7-3) win over 10th seed Pablo Carrena Busta.

"A great battle," Nadal said after finally seeing off Schwartzman.

"He's a great player in all aspects and I feel that for a lot of moments he was serving well.

"That is something he is normally so comfortable with."

After being restricted to one match in three months before the Open, Nadal said he was finally feeling confident in his knees again and ready to make another serious second-week push for a second title.

"It's the first big match of 2018. I started later than usual … so one match like this probably helps," said the 2009 Open champion and three-time runner-up.

Cilic reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years after a come-from-behind, four-set win over Spanish 10th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

The sixth-seeded 2014 US Open champion — who made it all the way to the semis at Melbourne Park back in 2010 — lent on his monster serving and forehand to battle to win in five sets.

Cilic racked up his 100th grand slam match win on Sunday, but it's a second major title that he's really hunting.

Meanwhile, Britain's Kyle Edmund reached his first-ever grand slam quarter-final, beating Italy's Andrea Seppi 6-7 (7-4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Edmund will meet Grigor Dimitrov after he defeated Nick Kyrgios late on Sunday night.

ABC/AAP