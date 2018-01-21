Love, tragedy, opera and war: The story of Rena Sara and Walter Brockway

Updated 21 January 2018, 6:25 AEDT

It's a tale of love, opera and war. Africa correspondent Sally Sara discovers one of her relatives lived in Nairobi more than a century ago.

She was a shopkeeper's daughter, with a singing voice that could polish a chandelier.

Rena Sara was born at Broken Hill in 1889. Even as a little girl, she sang with a voice so rich and strong, it almost sounded as if it belonged to someone older. Rena grew into it, slowly.

Her parents Mary Anna and Edwin were both buttoned up Methodists with perfect pitch. They sang and played piano, but only when it was polite to do so.

The family moved to Western Australia in 1894 in search of a better life, after enduring the miners' strikes and tough economic times in Broken Hill.

Rena won her first prize for singing when she was only nine years old. By the time she reached her teens, she was performing solos.

"Miss Rena Sara, a promising young singer, made a successful debut."

"Rena Sara contributed two contralto solos, with exquisite taste."

"Miss Rena Sara was presented with flowers and won much applause."

"Miss Rena Sara's beautiful sympathetic voice, charmed everyone."

The petite young woman with the powerful contralto voice was winning acclaim.

A most rare thing

In September 1913, Rena's life was about to change.

England's most famous contralto, the wonderfully-named Dame Clara Butt, was visiting Perth on a concert tour.

Dame Clara stood six feet two inches tall and had a voice so strong, it was said if she sang in Dover, she could be heard in Calais.

She was the first singer to perform Land of Hope and Glory and Queen Victoria was among the admirers of her talent.

Dame Clara arrived in Perth with an entourage of more than 20 assistants. She was a whirl of feathered hats, grand gowns and importance.

But a local music teacher knew a mutual friend, and word reached the Dame that there was a West Australian contralto she must hear.

An informal audition was arranged. Rena was only given time to sing two songs, but it was enough. In a few minutes, she won over Dame Clara.

"Miss Sara has a very fine voice, one of the best we have heard in Australia. She should go in for grand opera and lose no time in going to Europe to study."

The shopkeeper's daughter was on her way.

On Saturday March 21, 1914, Perth Town Hall was crowded with well-wishers as Rena Sara sang her last notes on home soil before setting sail for England.

"She is a singer of unmistakable gifts, of truly artistic temperament. Everyone will surely wish her a big measure of success."

In October, a letter arrived at Sara's store in Wickepin, sent by Mr Plunkett Greene, Rena's teacher from the Royal Academy of Music in London.

"She has a splendid voice, fine, strong and wholesome. And with nothing to undo — a most rare thing. It has been a great pleasure to work with her, I don't think she has wasted a moment. As far as ability is concerned, your daughter ought to be able to hold her own."

Rena sings for the troops

Rena began touring with Dame Clara's musical company across England and Scotland to ovations and acclaim.

But the Great War was underway in all its horror. Soon, Dame Clara and Rena were singing for the troops.

Rena visited wounded and ill soldiers in hospital — especially those from Western Australia.

She wrote home to her parents in August 1915, about the diggers she saw: "They are so splendid and plucky and Australians here are prouder of them than it is possible to say."

In 1916, she met a young West Australian, who was an officer in the Royal Field Artillery. His name was Walter St Clair Brockway.

Before the war, he worked as a surveyor in British East Africa.

He was handsome and bright. She was talented and beautiful. Walter knew of her fame in Perth.

"In my young life, I intensely admired Rena Sara, but from afar … When Rena Sara came into the business, I lost sight of all others."

A romance between two worlds

Walter was mired in the mud and misery of the Western Front. He was gassed and wounded three times and mentioned in dispatches for his bravery.

When he was on leave, he was with Rena in London, watching her perform and mixing in the circles of the musical elite. They were engaged in January 1917.

A month later, Rena sang at Royal Albert Hall — the biggest performance of her life. She commanded the stage where some of the world's best had performed.

News of the concert made it all the way back to her proud parents in Wickepin.

Rena and Walter were married in London in March, 1917. Later the following year, Rena gave birth to a son, Hugh, on September 8, 1918.

When the war ended, the couple decided to move to Nairobi so Walter could resume his work as a surveyor.

Rena gave up her singing career to follow her husband.

Baby Hugh was only six months old as they packed their possessions — including a grand piano — and boarded a ship for Africa.

When they arrived in 1919, Nairobi was still growing from a dusty town to a city. It only had a population of 20,000 people.

For Walter, colonial life was a dream after the torment of the trenches.

"With my beautiful and exceptionally gifted wife, our lovely little kiddy with us, and a nice house and beautiful garden, motor car and all sorts of conveniences, frequent dinner parties and plenty of social life."

Rena loved the adventure. She was one of the few women in Nairobi with a driving licence. She and Hugh travelled with Walter to some of the surveying camps in the bush.

Walter always carried a rifle, in case the wildlife got too close. But he rarely pulled the trigger.

"Many a time … I've stalked a buck for perhaps an hour, and then been so overcome by the grace and beauty of the animal at close quarters that I've refrained from shooting it. My wife, a very keen sportswoman and a greater lover of nature, was an even bigger offender in that respect, than I … she communicated a lot of her tremendous love of the beautiful in nature to me."

'Our wonderful life disappeared in a twinkling'

In early 1921, Rena was excited. She was preparing to sail to Western Australia in a few months, to visit her family and introduce them to Hugh, who was now almost two-and-a-half years old.

But Rena suddenly fell ill in March. She was taken to the European Hospital in Nairobi.

Doctors operated to remove her appendix.

It was too late. Infection had taken hold.

Rena died on March 12, 1921. She was only 31 years old.

Walter was gutted by grief.

"Our wonderful life disappeared in a twinkling … I found myself very badly hit," he wrote.

Walter struggled to stay in their family home in Nairobi without Rena — there were reminders of her everywhere.

So he went back into the bush to continue his surveying work.

His little son, Hugh, remained in Nairobi in the care of the family's housekeepers.

The toddler soon spoke more Swahili than English.

"Hugh was left with the servants, that's why he spoke Swahili. He must have felt abandoned to a certain extent. His mum had died. His dad went bush. So I just think it must have been bloody tough."

Walter struggled to carry out his duties as a surveyor — the loss of his wife was so sudden and overwhelming.

"I hung on for a good while, but things only grew worse and the worry and grief I'd been through, began to tell their tale, I found myself making foolish errors of judgement … I was just about through. So, I left it all."

After a few months, Walter decided to return to Australia with his son.

Hugh was cared for by Rena's parents, Edwin and Mary Anna Sara and some aunts, after Walter went back to Kenya to finish his employment contract.

Each year, Edwin and Mary Anna placed a notice in The West Australian newspaper, on the anniversary of Rena's death.

"In loving memory of our loving daughter, who passed away in British East Africa, March 12th, 1921. It is not the tears at the moment shed, that tell the love of our dear one. It's an aching heart and a hungry yearn for a loving daughter who will never return."

Walter eventually re-married and spent much of his time in the bush in WA, surveying.

He only returned to Perth two or three times a year.

His son Hugh never really had a close family life.

The loss of his mother Rena reverberated for much of his life.

Hugh joins the army

It was the height of the Depression. Hugh left school at 15 and later got a job with the bank.

Two weeks before his 21st birthday, World War II began, so he joined the army.

Hugh became an officer and saw more than his share of combat.

In 1945, he accepted the surrender of Japanese troops at Buka in Papua New Guinea.

Hugh eventually returned home and married his sweetheart, Val.

Together, they worked hard to buy land and develop a farm near Wagin in WA's wheat belt.

The couple had three children — Bill, Greg and Leigh.

In 1954, Hugh was awarded a prestigious Nuffield Farming Scholarship to travel to England for several months.

Back in Wagin, he dedicated himself to his family, the farm and the community.

At the age of 59, Hugh and Val started travelling. They went every year when they could — from China to the USSR, Europe, Egypt, Gallipoli, Vietnam and beyond.

A son's search for his mother

In 1989, Hugh made one of the most important journeys of his life. He took Val to Nairobi to see the grave of his mother, Rena.

It was the first time he had been back in Kenya since he was a toddler who spoke Swahili.

"It was basically one of those things on his bucket list, to go and do," Bill Brockway said.

"And it's on my bucket list to go to Nairobi one day and have a look — just to get a sense of the country."

Hugh was still checking sheep and fences until two weeks before he died at the age of 89, on May 10, 2007.

He is now buried on a hill overlooking his beloved farm.

His wife Val is still alive and recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Hugh the family man

Hugh and Val's son and Rena's grandson, Bill, is now the family's unofficial historian.

He has inherited diaries, letters, photographs and artefacts from the lives of Rena and Walter.

"It is incredibly special to me. That's my passion. I've got libraries galore," Bill said.

"For me, it's the ultimate love story. You had a woman who had a brilliant career. I'm incredibly proud of what she achieved. But, she gave it up. That's a tough task.

"That whole journey started back with Walter and Rena. Dad's life is so fascinating in its own right, with Walter and Rena's on top of that. It's just a wonderful story."

What began with tragedy almost a century ago in Nairobi, has blossomed into a strong and loving family.

Hugh was determined to nurture what he missed out on.

"He had that ability to treat everyone with respect. He was very much a community man, a family man," Bill said.

"He often said to me, he could have gone either way. He was intent on building the very thing he didn't have, a good family life. And he succeeded.

"Dad was a man I saw as a hero, because of what he had to overcome and then what he achieved. Some people like to repeat the mistakes of their forefathers. He didn't. He went out to change it. And he did."

With thanks to the Brockway family. Rena's Sara's grandfather George Sara (1839—1903) was the great-great grandfather of Bill Brockway and Sally Sara. Sally and Bill are cousins, a few times removed.