The Korean War, families divided and an Australian Olympian... one hell of a bedtime story

Updated 21 January 2018, 14:00 AEDT

June Kang used to tell her son, Andy Jung, bedtime stories about the Korean War and how it not only divided a nation, but also her family.

Her dad — his grandfather — fought in the war. They never knew what happened to their relatives in the North; they never knew whether they survived or not.

So watching North and South Korea march as a single team into the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games on February 9 will carry enormous emotional weight for Ms Kang.

She'll be sitting in the stands watching the two Koreas waving a single flag — a symbol of the peace she's always hoped for — and thanking her son for giving her that moment.

Andy will be wearing green and gold. He's making his debut as an Australian Olympian in the sport that South Korea dominates, short-track speed skating.

"For me, seeing North Korea and South Korea marching together in peace means much more than just a ceremony," she says.

"I'm awe-struck by the power of sport, it's not only about muscle and technique, it is much more than that.

"It has the power to bring everyone together, without any discrimination of any kind, and to bring two broken countries together.

"I have very high hopes that one day South and North Korea will be able to stay peacefully with each other like it was before.

"I am so proud of my son for enabling me to witness this amazing moment in person and grateful for Australia and everyone who has been supportive of Andy and giving him the chance."

Ms Kang and her family moved to Australia when Andy was 12. He'd been a short-track speed skater in South Korea but she thought the sport was too dangerous and pushed him to stop.

But in a new country, struggling with a new language, Andy returned to the environment he felt comfortable in — the ice-rink.

"I found it [the club] through the internet, and after that he said he was in heaven," Ms Kang says.

'Peace Olympics'

There's been plenty of commentary around the world this week with the announcement the two Korean teams will march as one — as they did at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, earning a standing ovation.

Optimists point to a breakthrough in talks of reunification.

Cynics say it's a charm offensive by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is more interested in driving a wedge between South Korea and its American ally than any genuine attempt to find lasting peace.

The Games' organisers are grateful that with North Korea taking part, the South Korean sporting extravaganza is unlikely to be used as a target.

In the lead-up to Seoul 1988 Summer Games, operatives from North Korea blew up a South Korean plane, killing all 115 people on board.

During the FIFA World Cup in 2002, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, the North attacked a South Korean navy vessel — killing six and injuring more.

In some wishful thinking on the part of the Pyeongchang Organising Committee, these games have been marketed as the Peace Olympics — the slogan is "Passion. Connected".

'It will connect us all'

For Ms Kang, everything the organisers want the Games to be is embodied in her son.

"The Games didn't even start yet but his participation is already connecting the Korean community in Australia, and other friends in Australia who used to know nothing about skating," she says.

"He's always been passionate about sport, and the Olympic Games are the most prestigious competition that every athlete dreams of.

"I'm glad to see him take one more step in his sports career, and it's in the country where he was born.

"To be able to see North and South Korea march together means a lot to me.

"My dad served in the Korean War, so did many other parents of my friends.

"I still have vivid memories of my childhood where children around my age had their families separated into North and south Korea, and most of them would never see each other again or even find out if they were still alive."

These family memories were told to Andy "like a bedtime story".

Nobody knows if the Korean Peninsula will ever be unified again but Ms Kang already knows how the story of Pyeongchang will be told to her grandkids in years to come.

"It will be another bedtime story for them," she says.

"We can visit the venue where Andy will have competed, and I will add in my dad's story as well, because if the Olympics really becomes the trigger for South and North Korea to reunify I think it will be just simply magnificent for all our family.

"And Andy is in the middle of the story. It will connect us all."