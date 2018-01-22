Enterprise bargaining collapse a likely cause of wages weakness: think tank

Updated 22 January 2018, 11:10 AEDT

A collapse in private sector enterprise bargaining risks undermining Australia's industrial relations system and is likely to be a key factor in record low wages growth, the Australia Institute's Centre for Future Work says.

Workers are taking home smaller wage increases than at any time since the 1990s recession. (Credit: ABC)

Recent figures from the Department of Employment showed a huge decline in the number of private sector employees covered by enterprise agreements during the September quarter.

Enterprise bargaining agreements, or EBAs, are collective agreements between employers and their staff, generally negotiated with trade unions.

By law, such agreements must leave workers better off overall than they would be if they remained on the modern award for their industry, which provides minimum employment conditions.

However, the Australia Institute's Centre for Future Work said that the number of private sector workers covered by an EBA fell by 170,000 in the September quarter, one of the largest drops recorded.

The centre's director, Dr Jim Stanford, said the latest figures are part of a longer term trend.

"The number of workers who have the benefit of an enterprise agreement in the private sector has declined by about 40 per cent in just the last four years," he told the ABC's RN Breakfast.

"About three-quarters of a million Australian workers who used to have wages and conditions determined by an enterprise agreement in the private sector no longer have that coverage.

"In most cases that means they'll fall back onto the minimum terms specified in the modern award."

Workers drop back to award conditions

For many of those workers that means a cut to pay, conditions or both.

Dr Stanford said that leaves the collapse in enterprise bargaining as one of the main suspects in the mystery of why wages growth is so weak — at record lows around 2 per cent per annum — despite the strongest jobs growth in years.

"I don't think people have connected the dots yet in terms of understanding the importance of collective bargaining and enterprise agreements to healthy wage growth," he said.

"When you look at these figures that show the rapid disappearance of collective bargaining from the whole private sector of the Australian economy it's no surprise at all that wages are not growing."

The Fair Work Act is built around enterprise bargaining, underpinned by the safety nets of the modern awards and national employment standards.

Dr Stanford has warned the collapse of enterprise bargaining in the private sector could completely undermine the current industrial relations framework.

"The rapid decline of collective bargaining coverage I think confirms that Australia's industrial relations system is broken," he said.

"We're going to have to make some dramatic changes to the rules of the system, otherwise we could see the virtual extinction of collective bargaining in the private sector."

Even collective agreements offer record low wage rises

Although analysis of the same data by investment bank UBS showed that even workers covered by collective agreements are receiving record low pay rises.

The typical enterprise agreement struck in the September quarter of 2017 included annual pay increases averaging 2.2 per cent, a record low.

This is well down from previous trends of 3-3.5 per cent annual wage growth, and was also a huge fall on the average pay increase in the stock of current agreements (2.9 per cent).

Public sector workers fared worse than their private sector counterparts, with a typical pay rise of just 2 per cent per annum versus 2.4 per cent, highlighting the effect of various government wage caps, especially at the federal level.