Great Barrier Reef gets funding boost to fight crown-of-thorns starfish

Updated 22 January 2018, 11:15 AEDT

The Federal Government unveils plans to tackle the destructive crown-of-thorns starfish, announcing a $60 million plan to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

The poisonous barbs of a crown-of-thorns feasting on coral in the northern Great Barrier Reef.

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to tackle the destructive crown-of-thorns starfish, announcing a $60 million plan to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

The reef has been hit hard in recent years, with large sections decimated by coral bleaching and outbreaks of the coral-eating starfish.

Minister for Jobs and Innovation, Michaelia Cash, said $10 million would be spent on an "all-out assault" on the crown-of-thorns starfish, with the number of culling vessels increased from three to eight.

A bulk of the funding, to be rolled out in the next 18 months, will be spent on measures to prevent polluted water entering the reef.

"This builds on our success with farmers reducing soil erosion, improving on-farm nutrient, management and restoring coastal and riparian vegetation in the reef catchments," Ms Cash said.

She said $6 million would go towards the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) and the CSIRIO to "develop new ways for the reef to adapt and recover".

A further $5 million would boost the number of field officers who would be able to provide earlier warnings about bleaching.

Ms Cash said the funding showed the Federal Government's commitment to protecting the reef's future.

"The Great Barrier Reef is a critical national asset — we want to ensure its future for the benefits of all Australians, particularly those whose livelihoods depend on the reef," she said.

"This is all about investing in the future of the reef itself — this is all about looking at how technology can assist us in terms of new ways to help the reef adapt and recover."

Ms Cash said the Government would work closely with CSIRO chief executive Dr Larry Marshall and the country's chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel to deliver the $60 million program.