Police to conduct new search for Beaumont children at industrial site in Adelaide

Updated 22 January 2018, 19:20 AEDT

Investigators will conduct a new search for the Beaumont children, who have been missing since 1966, at a factory site in Adelaide's south-western suburbs, South Australia police say.

Investigators will conduct a new search for the Beaumont children at a factory site in Adelaide's south-western suburbs, South Australia police have said.

The three children went missing from Glenelg beach on January 26, 1966.

Police said the investigation into their disappearance had remained ongoing since.

Over the past year, the case has been subject to a review by SA Police's Major Crime Investigation Branch.

During that review, Channel 7 conducted its own probe into the disappearance of Jane, 9, Arnna, 7, and Grant, 4, and made police aware of geophysical test results and fresh information from witnesses.

As a result police will excavate a North Plympton factory site, which is now Castalloy, in the next few weeks.

The dig follows an earlier excavation at the same property by police in 2013 during which nothing was found.

The site was originally searched in 1966 following insights by a Dutch clairvoyant.

The community raised money to have the site excavated, against the advice of police and the government.

In November 2013, police used ground-penetrating radar and excavated a one-metre-squared section of the site.

Businessman who owned factory site investigated before

At the time the children went missing, several witnesses told police they had seen the children with a tall, tanned, thin-faced man with short, blond hair.

Adelaide businessman Harry Phipps, who died in 2004, once owned the North Plympton site on which police will again focus their investigation.

Channel 7 said his son had told authorities he saw the Beaumont children in the backyard of his home on the day they vanished.

In 2013, The Advertiser reported Major Crime detectives had admitted Mr Phipps was not a suspect in the case.

At the time police said allegations implicating him had been investigated and discounted and there was no information that would justify the excavation "of any property".

Over the years, many suspects have been suggested, investigated and discarded by police.

A reward of $1 million remains on offer by the State Government and police are calling on anyone with more information into the Beaumont case to come forward.