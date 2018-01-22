Real estate ructions: McGrath's mass resignations; Catalano departs Domain

Updated 22 January 2018, 14:30 AEDT

Two of Australia's real estate giants are undergoing major leadership shake-ups, with several executives and all the directors except the founder leaving McGrath, and the sudden resignation of Domain's chief executive.

John McGrath founded his real estate empire with one agency in Sydney's east in 1988. (Credit: AAP)

Major upheaval is underway at real estate agency McGrath, with its chief executive, chairman and all the board members except its founder set to step down.

Founder John McGrath will take back the reigns of the business after previously standing down as chief executive in August 2016.

Chief executive Cameron Judson and company secretary Morgan Sloper will exit, with Mr McGrath to become interim executive chairman.

"Cameron and Morgan were engaged when we anticipated a higher volume of corporate activity," said chairman Cass O'Connor in a statement.

"Their skill-sets are broader than the company currently needs."

Ms O'Connor and current directors Elizabeth Crouch and Cath Rogers will step down after a transition period, while Nigel Dews has already resigned, leaving Mr McGrath as the only continuing board member.

The company has been under pressure since listing on the market, with its share price losing more than 75 per cent of its value in just over two years.

At 12:30pm (AEDT), McGrath shares were 11.4 per cent lower at 50.5 cents, around record lows.

Founder McGrath 'very disappointed' by performance

In a statement, John McGrath lamented the company's performance since listing.

"Like all shareholders I am very disappointed with the performance of the company over the last two years," he said.

"I have a clear plan to rebuild momentum but I will let the results speak for themselves from here."

In the same update to the ASX, the company said earnings had been "adversely affected by underperformance in the company owned sales division."

EBITDA (earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation) for the half-year to the end of December is expected to come in at $1.63 million before one-off items.

It follows reports in Fairfax that suggest the company plunged to a $1.3 million loss in the five months to November, as commissions from house sales fell.

In November, McGrath issued a profit warning and said its financial performance had "fallen short of expectations".

Domain boss quits two months after ASX listing

The chief executive of online real estate advertising company Domain has quit just two months after it listed on the share market.

In a statement, Antony Catalano citied family reasons for the exit. He has eight children.

"When I re-joined Fairfax in November 2013, I made a commitment to my young family that I could be there for them and do the job," he said in a statement.

"It has become clear to me that doing the job of a listed company CEO the way it needs to be done means that I am not meeting that family commitment."

Domain was spun off from Fairfax Media and commenced trading on the ASX in November.

The company's chairman Nick Falloon is stepping in as executive chairman, as the search for a new CEO commences.

In a statement to staff, Fairfax chief executive Greg Hywood reiterated that it was "business as usual for Domain".

Domain expects first-half digital revenue growth of 22 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Total revenue growth is tipped to come in at 13 per cent, in line with guidance provided in September.

At 12:30pm (AEDT), Domain shares were 11 per cent lower at $2.95, making it the worst performer on the ASX 200 by percentage change.