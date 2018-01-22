Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold rules himself out of vacant Socceroos job for 2018 World Cup

Updated 22 January 2018, 20:55 AEDT

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold rules himself out of contention to coach the Socceroos at the World Cup, meaning the national team will likely be headed by a foreign coach in Russia.

Graham Arnold has ruled himself out of contention to coach the Socceroos at this year's World Cup.

The Sydney FC boss said he was "honoured and flattered" to have been informed just days ago by Football Federation Australia (FFA) that he was among a shortlist of candidates for the vacant job.

But the 54-year-old said he was no longer in the running to replace Ange Postecoglou, who quit a week after ensuring Australia would qualify for a fourth successive World Cup.

"I am committed to Sydney FC and 100 per cent focused on seeing out this season and winning two more trophies for this great club," Arnold said in a Sydney FC statement.

"I can confirm I will not be coaching the Socceroos in Russia."

Arnold will remain in charge of the Sky Blues at least until the end of the A-League season but could yet take charge of Australia's national team on a full-time basis after Russia 2018.

"Graham will be our head coach here at Sydney FC until at least the end of this season," Sydney chairman Scott Barlow said.

"Beyond that, we look forward to continuing our discussions about our long-term plans together. Everyone at the club is focused on winning back-to-back A-League titles and embarking on our most successful Asian Champions League campaign ever."

Foreign coach now likely

FFA appear to favour a big-name foreign coach for a short-term stint leading up to and including the World Cup.

A delegation led by chief executive David Gallop is expected to interview the leading prospects in Europe this week amid heavy conjecture surrounding Roberto Mancini, Jurgen Klinsmann, Slaven Bilic, Louis van Gaal, Bert van Marwijk and Marcelo Bielsa.

Van Marwijk confirmed he was on an FFA short list.

"We are going to talk and see if we can make it work," he told Fox Sports in the Netherlands.

Asked if it was "really possible" he could coach Australia, Van Marwijk replied: "Yes."

The Dutchman took the Netherlands to the final of the 2010 World Cup and oversaw Saudi Arabia's qualification for the 2018 tournament before departing after a dispute with the country's soccer federation.

Gallop said earlier this month a Socceroos coach would be installed by the middle of February.

