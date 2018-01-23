Australia Day should be January 1 — the symbolism is perfect

Updated 23 January 2018, 16:35 AEDT

Australia as we know it was born on a New Year's Day.

Australia's history is so much more than the foundation of Sydney. (Credit: ABC)

Australia was born on a New Year's Day. Far from being an inconvenience, the date was deliberate and the symbolism is perfect.

For most former members of the British Empire, national day is synonymous with independence day. This has posed a problem for Australia, a country whose independence from the Empire was an evolutionary and often reluctant process rather than a single event. We still fly the British ensign and the British Queen remains on our money, even though her subjects can no longer sit in our parliament.

Australia's motherland, the United Kingdom, continues to have no national day, instead celebrating the birthday of its sovereign, the Queen.

New Zealand celebrates Waitangi Day, commemorating the signing of the treaty between the Maori and British crown. This is the treaty upon which the country's legitimacy is based.

Australia has no such treaty to commemorate. Canada opts to celebrate its birthday on July 1, the date in 1867 when the provinces joined a political confederation by an act of the British parliament. This offers the most obvious parallel for Australia, whose birth occurred as a similar joining of colonies into one dominion on January 1, 1901.

Australia is 117 years old

January 26, 1788, was not the birthday of Australia. On that day, the convict First Fleet landed in Farm Cove in what would become Sydney.

Other parts of what was known by the Europeans as New Holland were colonised separately or variously annexed to and separated from NSW. In this way, the six colonies were formed.

The campaign to unite these colonies had as a motto, the idea of "a continent for a nation and a nation for a continent".

It was not until January 1, 1901, that this idea was realised and the Commonwealth of Australia came into being. As such a nation, created through law, Australia is 117 years old.

The founding document — a piece of paper signed by the hand of Queen Victoria — sits as evidence of this fact in the federal parliament. To pretend otherwise is to deny history.

New year, new start

The objection is sometimes made that New Year's Day is "already a holiday".

The date of Australia's birth, however, was not a mere accident. It was deliberately chosen by its founders as the first day of the new year of the new century.

Many Australians even then relished the idea of themselves as a new or a young country — a place of reinvention that would be free and different to the "old world".

Australia was conceived through politics and negotiation rather than war, through the ballot box rather than by blood.

This legacy of peace and stability has been the hallmark of Australian history that has made it the country it is today.

It continues to trade off that history in attracting migrants and investment. It is strange then, that its national day was not chosen to reflect this history.

A democracy to be improved

The objection can be raised that the Commonwealth born that day was not perfect either.

Australian federation was marred by the exclusion of Aboriginal people and the enactment of the White Australia policy. Yet by this document, Australia was conceived as a democracy.

Citizens were given the power through the ballot box to change the constitution. Sovereignty may have rested with the British Crown, but the Queen of Australia would do what its people want.

It was through the vote and by the process enshrined at its birth that Aboriginal people were at last counted after generations of struggle.

The Commonwealth is still not perfect, but on that New Year's Day, Australians joined their destinies together.

More than the foundation of Sydney

How January 26 weaselled its way into national status is a long story, but one that is linked to its popularisation in the 1930s at the height of racial ideology.

Celebrating the arrival of the British First Fleet suited the racialised conception of Australia as a British nation.

Racial ideology led to the worst horrors of World War II and in Australia to the attempted genocide of the Aboriginal people.

Australia can be better than that, just as its history is so much more than the foundation of Sydney.

Every new year people make resolutions, often with the hope to be a better person in some way.

Australia, as the country where so many people reinvent themselves and seek a new life — from those waves of convicts, to more recent migrants — could have no better date to celebrate its hopes as well as its achievements than the first day of every year.

Dr Aron Paul is an historian and writer.