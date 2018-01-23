Australian Open: A hip injury forces Rafael Nadal to retire hurt in quarter-final against Marin Cilic

Updated 23 January 2018, 23:30 AEDT

World number one Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open, retiring injured in the fifth set of a fierce quarter-final against Croatia's Marin Cilic.

The quarter-final was a battle that lasted three hours and 52 minutes, before a hip injury forced Nadal to come to the net to concede at 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 0-2, handing Cilic a spot in the last four.

The sixth-seeded Cilic will now face unseeded British player Kyle Edmund, who earlier ousted third seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in a four-set battle to reach his first grand slam semi-final.

It was a tough and tight opening set that lasted 52 minutes as both men mixed big winners and big errors.

Cilic saved five break points on his serve in the sixth game — which lasted nearly 13 minutes — but two games later two big errors including a double fault put him in trouble, and Nadal ended up with three break points.

Cilic saved one with an ace, but he missed an open court winner to hand the vital break to the Spaniard for 5-3.

In the ninth game, Cilic saved two set points on Nadal's serve with clean winners off either wing. However Nadal had the last laugh, clinching the first set 6-3 with a great forehand winner.

Games went on serve in the second set until the world number one pressed again at 2-2.

He moved ahead at 15-30, then guessed right with a Cilic approach and nailed a curling forehand down the line for a winner. A rattled Cilic then served up a double fault to give Nadal the break.

Cilic went aggressively after the Nadal serve in search of a break-back — he held a 0-30 position in the sixth game, then let it slip before eventually drilling a cross-court winner to level at 3-3.

Cilic lifted his game again and from 30-0 down on Nadal's next service game, he fought his way back and forced an error from his opponent on break point to go ahead 5-3.

The number six seed then clinched the set with an ace, to level the match at a set all after an hour and 42 minutes.

Cilic was going for more shots, and drilling groundstrokes, but neither man was able to get the vital break as games remained on serve through the third set.

Nadal had a chance to clinch the set at 5-4, when he whipped a forehand winner down the line and then another cross-court to get to 30-30 on Cilic's serve.

The Croatian then missed a shot long to give Nadal set point, but he settled to hold serve for 5-5.

The set went to a tie-break, and Nadal got the early mini-break when his low return left Cilic to push a shot into the net for 0-2.

It did not last, with Cilic finding a perfect backhand winner from back in the court to level at 2-2, and then another backhand cross-court to go a mini-break up.

Cilic immediately gave it back, however, pushing a poor return long for 3-3. Nadal was pushed wide on the next serve, but he found a brilliant dipping return which Cilic hit into the net as the breaker turned again.

But another serve was wasted as Cilic hammered a forehand down the line to level with Nadal at 4-4. Finally Nadal held for 5-4, then Cilic missed a forehand winner with the court at his mercy to make it 6-5 with Nadal's serve to come.

The top seed put away a smash to take the tie-break 7-5 and make it two sets to one.

The match was hinging on Cilic's racquet, with the Croatian hitting twice as many winners as his opponent, and more than twice as many errors.

He stepped up with a fierce forehand winner into the corner to break Nadal for a 3-1 lead in the fourth, and then blasted more winners to consolidate at 4-1.

Nadal called on a physio to look at his hip, and he received treatment in a medical time-out.

The following game the Spanish player looked to be struggling, and he went three break points down on serve. But somehow he rallied to win the next five points to hold for 4-2.

Cilic responded with aggressive play to hold for 5-2, and Nadal came out to serve to stay in the set, but he looked hampered and Cilic took advantage to seal the set.

A frustrated Nadal hung on for two more games, but when Cilic hit a clean winner to get the break for 2-0 in the fifth, his opponent limped over to shake hands with the umpire and then Cilic.