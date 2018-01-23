CARE International report highlights most under-reported humanitarian crises of 2017

Updated 23 January 2018, 6:20 AEDT

The humanitarian crisis in North Korea received the least media attention globally in 2017 according to a report from aid organisation CARE International.

While the humanitarian crisis created by the Syrian conflict and the plight of the Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar have been widely reported, many other issues received far less media attention last year.

According to a new report released by CARE International — titled Suffering In Silence: The 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises of 2017 — the ongoing humanitarian crisis in North Korea received the least media attention globally, despite the heavy coverage of Pyongyang's weapons program.

"We know that a single photo can shake the world's consciousness and galvanise the global community into taking action," Rachel Routley from CARE Australia's Emergency Response Unit said.

"But the majority of people affected by humanitarian disasters suffer in silence, far away from the world's cameras and microphones.

"These crises might not make media headlines, but that doesn't mean we can forget about them."

North Korea: Food shortages and oppression

While the rogue state has been in the headlines for nuclear and political tensions, little is known about the country's humanitarian situation, the CARE International report stated.

"People urgently require food — particularly nutritious food — medical and health services, water and sanitation facilities."

About 18 million people — 70 per cent of the population — are food-insecure and rely on government food aid according to UN estimates.

CARE International said two in five North Koreans were undernourished.

"The impacts of the country's political regime, together with global warming and frequent natural hazards, such as floods, rising temperatures or prolonged droughts, exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation," the report said.

Eritrea: Drought and repression

More than 700,000 people are suffering from the ongoing drought, lack of food, and water shortages in the East African nation, CARE International reported.

A 2015 UN human rights inquiry said the Eritrean Government may have committed crimes against humanity, describing extrajudicial killings, widespread torture, sexual slavery and enforced labour.

"Half of all children in Eritrea are stunted and cannot achieve their full mental and physical potential, simply because they do not have enough food to develop and grow," CARE International said.

Eritreans are among the largest group of migrants arriving on Europe's doorstep.

Burundi: Political unrest fuelling humanitarian crisis

CARE International cited reports that indicated more than 2.6 million people — 27 per cent of the country's population — did not know how to feed their families.

"With political unrest and significant human rights concerns persisting, the crisis in Burundi enters its fourth year."

"Over 400,000 people, half of them children, have fled from the violence and dire humanitarian conditions to seek safety in neighbouring countries."

Women and girls suffer the most according to CARE International.

"Not only do they bear additional financial and domestic responsibilities to look after their families, but they also endure daily violence and insecurity," the report said.

"Some are forced to engage in survival sex and other negative coping mechanisms to make it through the day."

Vietnam: Destructive typhoon casts shadow

The Suffering in Silence report detailed the powerful Doksuri typhoon, which ripped through seven central provinces in September flooding hundreds of thousands of homes.

According to the Red Cross, 14 people were killed, 112 injured and four others went missing.

The UN reported more than 11,000 hectares of rice fields and other crops were ruined following heavy rain.

"Vietnam is one of the most hazard-prone countries in Asia and the Pacific," the CARE International report said.

"According to the World Bank, about 70 per cent of its population is exposed to risks such as typhoons, floods, droughts, storm surges, sea water intrusion, landslides, forest fires and occasional earthquakes."