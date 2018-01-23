Centrelink call wait times: Your horror stories

Updated 23 January 2018, 17:20 AEDT

We asked you to tell us how long you've had to wait on the phone to speak to someone at Centrelink, and many of you told us you'd waited longer than the claimed average 15 minutes and 44 seconds.

Centrelink callers are spending up to an hour on hold as the average wait times grow. (Credit: ABC)

Centrelink has revealed the average waiting time for people trying to call the agency is now 15 minutes and 44 seconds — 35 seconds longer than it was 12 months ago.

But when we asked our audience on Facebook Messenger to tell us their stories, they told us they'd often waited much longer than that.

Here are some of their responses.

Sophia J had better luck calling from two phones at the same time

"I called Centrelink to update them on my wage increase. I waited for about 20 minutes before reaching someone who told me I was on the wrong line and she will transfer me.

"I waited a further 40 minutes and got really frustrated, so I called on my mobile phone and got served in about 10 minutes by the same woman who told me I was on the wrong line, but she still updated my details.

"My home phone was still on hold by the end of the conversation on my mobile."

Some told us there were long waits just to get in the queue

Anthony C:

"I haven't even been able to get far enough to be put on hold. Whenever I call it tells me the user is busy and the call fails."

Rory F:

"I had to call nearly a dozen times before I was even able to connect to the queue. Once there, I waited a total of 52 minutes being transferred to different operators.

"This was for a simple enquiry that I wouldn't have needed to make if more information was provided on the Centerlink online system."

For others, hour-long waits were a common experience

Debbie W:

"On three consecutive days in April 2017, I waited over an hour on the Centrelink 'bereavement' line to advise the death of a relative. My calls were never answered. Thoroughly disgusted."

Zoe S:

"My payment was stopped without warning whilst on rural placement in Jigalong. I couldn't attend the Centrelink office, so had to call during my working day. I phoned as soon as the office opened at 8:00am and was on hold until 9:30am! And I was then further put on hold when they tried to sort out my account, but I had to do it in order to pay my rent while on an unpaid placement.

"I have had three occasions within the last six months of waiting over an hour to be connected."

Charlotte M:

"I have been kept on hold for over 90 minutes multiple times. In one instance, I blew through all the credit on my prepaid phone before I could get through. In another, the battery died on my home phone!"

"The wait times quoted are a joke — it's never less than an hour."

Ali E:

"I've regularly spent more than an hour on hold with Centrelink, so I now have given up on even tying to call, and go straight into the office for help, waiting for half an hour to 1.5 hours each time for assistance."

Maddy E:

"I've never waited less than 45 minutes. One time I was so desperate to get through to them I was going through security at the airport and had to pass my phone to the security guard in case they answered while I was going through.

"I was on hold two hours that day. I didn't get through before my flight."

Evie H waited to get through, only for her problem to be left unresolved

"I was on hold for Youth Allowance for two hours only to be told you've already submitted everything we need and hung up on. Then I received a letter saying it was rejected on the grounds of 'failure to provide documentation'."

Fay R said she was put on hold IN a Centrelink office

"The worst was when I was in Centrelink and they told me to use their phone to ring Centrelink. I sat on hold for over an hour on hold to Centrelink, in Centrelink."

One anonymous uni student said they'd been put through to the wrong agency

"I've previously sat on hold for 60 minutes (no exaggeration) then had my call answered by a different agency — once Medicare, twice the AEC.

"I also once spent 45 minutes on hold, had identified myself and explained a somewhat urgent payment problem, then the car I was in went through a tunnel and I lost signal for 10-15 seconds. I didn't get a call back, so back on hold I went.

"It's legitimately a deterrent when I think about doing my Master's to become a teacher."

Tom H told us lengthy waits could have been avoided if Centrelink had a better website and app

"I (as usual with Centrelink) received a email to call in with no direct number attached and with no reason for the call in the email.

"The wait time was one hour and 15 minuets, the time speaking to the person on the other end was five min.

"In this day and age that could have all been done online or organised for a time to be called.

"Unfortunately their website and app are quite useless at this point in time and I can't see them putting any effort into it at any point in time in the near future which is unfortunate."