ASIC survey finds banks' 'in-house' product referrals still failing best interest test

Updated 24 January 2018, 18:55 AEDT

The banking royal commission is just three weeks away, but the corporate regulator's survey of conflicts of interest within the 'big five' finds 75 per cent of files it reviewed which recommended making a switch to an 'in-house' product failed the 'best interests test', writes Andrew Robertson.

Just three weeks before the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking and Financial System is due to start comes the latest evidence the big institutions are in it for themselves.

The corporate regulator, Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), has conducted a survey of conflicts of interest within the big banks and AMP.

The big five were chosen because they are vertically integrated, in that they provide both advice services as well as manufacturing and selling financial products — such as superannuation and insurance.

Sad to say the report has played into all the stereotypes, which have led to the Government being forced to agree to the royal commission.

ASIC found 79 per cent of products on the firms' 'approved product lists' were external products and 21 per cent internal.

Approved products are those that have been vetted by the bank as being suitable for its financial planners to recommend to clients.

However, 68 per cent, or more than two-thirds, of clients' money was invested in those internal, or 'in-house' products.

It points to advisers being incentivised to sell the company product, which ASIC says in itself is not necessarily a bad thing.

"Vertical integration can provide economies of scale and other benefits to both the customer and the financial institution," ASIC said.

"Consumers might choose advice from large vertically integrated firms because they seek that firm's products due to factors such as convenience and access, and recommendations of 'in-house' products may be appropriate."

Review finds 'in-house' files failed best interests test

'Appropriate' though is the key word.

Financial advisers are required by law to comply with the 'best interests test'.

That is, they must do what's best for their client and put the client's interest ahead of their own.

Seventy-five per cent of the files reviewed by ASIC in which a recommendation was made to switch to an 'in-house' product failed the best interests test.

Ten per cent of those files left the customer significantly worse off.

The banks and AMP view their financial advisers as sales forces for their financial products.

It's the products where they make their big money, not advice.

It's the reason clients can't be sure if a bank financial planner is working for them or the bank, because they are paid to sell the bank's products.

It's that conflict which is behind all the financial planning scandals which are a major reason the Government was forced to cave in and allow the banking royal commission.

ASIC says it will continue to ban financial advisers with serious compliance failings.

As for the banks and AMP, ASIC says it's working with them to improve their performance in this area as well as compensate those who've been hurt by advice-related failures.

We're sure to hear much more on this issue as the royal commission unfolds.