Australian Open: Tennys Sandgren blasts the media in post-match statement after his loss to Hyeon Chung

Updated 24 January 2018, 19:50 AEDT

Tennys Sandgren departs the Australian Open with a loss to Hyeon Chung, but not before slamming the media for what he calls "sensationalist coverage" of his social media history and links with the alt-right.

American Tennys Sandgren has returned serve at the media after his quarter-final exit from the Australian Open, stating that "his fate has been sealed" in reporters' minds after a controversy over his social media posts and links with the alt-right.

Unseeded South Korean player Hyeon Chung — who caused a massive boilover when he defeated six-time Open champion Novak Djokovic in the fourth round — maintained his good form to beat Sandgren 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

In a battle of unseeded players, Sandgren hit more aces and winners, but also committed more unforced errors, as Chung's relentless return game got him over the line.

But once the match was over, the man from Gallatin, Tennessee, went on the front foot in his post-match press conference.

He read a prepared statement from his mobile phone, taking aim at the coverage of his political alignments and social media history.

"You seek to put people in these little boxes so that you can order the world in your already assumed preconceived ideas," he said.

"With a handful of follows and some likes on Twitter, my fate has been sealed in your minds. To write an edgy story, to create sensationalist coverage, there are a few lengths you wouldn't go to to mark me as the man you desperately want me to be.

"You would rather perpetuate propaganda machines instead of researching information from a host of angles and perspectives while being willing to learn, change and grow.

"You dehumanize with pen and paper and turn neighbour against neighbour. In so doing you may actually find you're hastening the hell you wish to avoid, the hell we all wish to avoid.

"It is my firm belief that the highest value must be placed on the virtue of each individual, regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation.

"It's my job to continue on this journey with the goal of becoming the best me I can and to embody the love Christ has for me, for I answer to him and him alone.

"I'll take questions about the match, if you guys don't mind. Thank you. If you have any questions about the match."

Tweet delete followed media scrutiny

Sandgren had deleted a string of old tweets after he was questioned over them ahead of his quarter-final match with Chung.

Several of the tweets argued over the "Pizzagate" conspiracy and mused over former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her supposed involvement in alleged satanic rituals.

Sandgren also recently retweeted white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes and follows a host of right-wing figures on Twitter.

In a now-deleted tweet dated November 22, 2017, Sandgren described the Pizzagate conspiracy theory — which claimed Hillary Clinton was behind a paedophile ring operating out of a Washington DC pizza restaurant — as "sickening and the collective evidence is too much to ignore".

Sandgren had also argued with former US player James Blake — an African-American — about racism in the United States, tweeting "I just don't know how a country that practices systemic racism elected a black pres, twice".

As the 26-year-old faced the biggest match of his career, the controversy was growing and one person who weighed in on the matter was American tennis superstar Serena Williams.

The 23-time grand slam title winner tweeted to her 10.5 million followers that she was not watching the Melbourne Park clash.

One of Sandgren's deleted tweets from three years ago had him appearing to call Williams "disgusting" — although his full post indicated that he may have been criticising the star's screaming on court.

Chung keeps dream run going

As Sandgren was departing the tournament, Chung's dream run at the Open continued.

The American had a break in the second set and a chance to level the match at one set all, but he gave the break back for 5-4 and lost the set in a tie-break.

Chung showed some nerves when Sandgren was serving to stay in the match at 5-3 in the third set, earning three match points and losing them before finally clinching the win as the American hit a return over the baseline.

The 21-year-old from Suwon in South Korea will play the winner of Wednesday night's match between 19-time major title winner Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych for a spot in the Australian Open final.

He becomes the first South Korean player to make the last four of a major tournament.

ABC/AP