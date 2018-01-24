New Year's resolutions should be about letting go, not doing more

Updated 24 January 2018, 15:35 AEDT

Our usual approach to resolutions focuses on what we lack, but we could enhance our lives more if we focused on what we need to let go of, writes Sophie Scott.

What behaviours, habits or actions could you choose not to take with you into the coming months? (Credit: ABC licensed)

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony": Mahatma Gandhi

Did you make any New Year's resolutions?

At the start of the year, for many of us, it's a perfect time to renew and reset our lives.

We're told we can: "Make this year your best year yet", "Follow this action plan to get the body you have always wanted" or "Five simple steps to making your relationships stronger".

But often this well-meaning advice only serves to reinforce our perceived failings and inadequacies.

It focuses our attention on what we lack, or where we feel we are not good enough.

"Make this your best year" suggests previous years could have been better.

"I want a beach-ready body" implies: "Because my body is not good enough."

"Get a better relationship" suggests: "My relationship isn't up to scratch".

What if you didn't focus on what you need to start doing to enhance your life — but instead, you focused on what you needed to lose?

So instead of writing to-do list for the year, what about writing yourself a "letting go list"?

That means drawing up a list of behaviours, habits, actions and reactions that you choose not to take with you in the coming months.

Maybe it's a resolve to let go of feeling overwhelmed by setting firmer boundaries in your life and getting better at saying no.

Maybe it's letting go of perfectionism and realising that it's OK if your house/desk/life isn't as perfect and ordered as it could be.

Maybe it's a memory or experience from the past that you have been holding on to that has become part of the story you tell yourself that you are ready to release.

Everyone's list will be different.

For me, what I have decided to let go of is alcohol and the feeling that not drinking means I'm missing out.

I don't drink a lot, maybe a glass or two at the most.

But like many others, I realised I've fallen into the habit of using alcohol as a way to deal with negative thoughts and stress.

I'm not saying I'll never drink again, but I will let go of alcohol as a daily habit.

I have come to the realisation that I can't live my best life when I'm drinking every single day. (Even if it is just one glass!)

Why letting go is important

Letting go of what doesn't really matter to you means you can focus on what is valuable to you.

Think about what your core values, the strongest and deepest traits that you stand for and whether your actions each day support those values.

American sociology researcher Brene Brown calls this "minding the gap" between your values and your actions.

Each day, we make decisions and choices on how we spend our time, what thoughts are running through our mind and how we react to situations and those around us.

We've become conditioned to hold on to everything.

Fear of missing out means we are constantly comparing ourselves to those around us, which only creates anxiety that we are "not good enough, smart enough, or sexy enough".

See if you can answer these questions:

What behaviours, habits or reactions can you let go of that will increase your wellbeing?

What experiences or memories from the past that you have been holding on to can you release?

Fill in the gaps in these sentences:

By letting go of __ I will feel __ because __.

This is important to me because __.

It's not easy to let go, when many of us are imbued with a sense of wanting to control everything and everyone.

Letting go runs contrary to that.

But letting go of what no longer serves you gives you the freedom to focus on what you are truly passionate about and what you really value and cherish.

And that's what makes our lives more meaningful.