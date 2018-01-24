TPP resurrected as nations get set to sign trade deal

Updated 24 January 2018, 5:40 AEDT

Australia and 10 other nations signal they will sign a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership later this year, in an agreement Trade Minister Steve Ciobo says will drive Australian exports and create new jobs.

Federal Trade Minister Steve Ciobo said the Asia-Pacific countries were "finally at the finish line" following talks between officials in Tokyo.

"It will drive Australian exports and create new Australian jobs," Mr Ciobo said.

Canada walked away from the 11-nation deal in November, but has since had several issues resolved.

But Mr Ciobo said the Turnbull Government had worked hard to revive the trade pact.

"It hasn't been easy, but we're finally at the finish line and Aussie businesses will be the big winners," he said.

He said new deal would "eliminate more than 98 per cent of tariffs in a free-trade zone, with a combined GDP of $13.7 trillion".

Trade ministers will attend a signing ceremony in Chile in March.

It is understood the deal will include:

The abolition of all tariffs on seafood, wine, sheep meat, cotton wool and manufactured goods across the region

New bilateral trade deals for Australia with Canada and Mexico

Japan speeding up the reduction of import barriers for Australian beef imports

Japan eliminating several tariffs on Australian cheese imports

Improved conditions for Australian service exports within the region — such exports were worth more than $18 billion last financial year

The TPP was going to include the United States before Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in one of his first acts as President.

Several original provisions have been suspended under the new deal, known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"The agreement will deliver 18 new free trade agreements between the CPTPP parties," Mr Ciobo said.

"For Australia that means new trade agreements with Canada and Mexico and greater market access to Japan, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei."

Federal Labor last year declared the TPP "dead", saying it made no sense without the US on board.

Speaking from a major economic meeting in Switzerland, Mr Ciobo said the Opposition had been proven wrong.

"If it was up to them they would shut Australia out of this historic agreement and the big wins to delivers our farmers, manufactures and services providers," he said.

Nearly a quarter of Australia's exports last financial year, worth almost $88 billion, went to CPTPP countries.

Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the deal would act as an "engine to overcome protectionism" in developing economies.

He also said Japan would again try to persuade Washington to join the trade pact.

ABC/Reuters