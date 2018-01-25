Are five people REALLY looking at this item right now? For consumers, it's hard to know

Updated 25 January 2018, 7:50 AEDT

Online retailers are bombarding us with messages about activity on their website, but they may not always be genuine.

On the internet, it is hard to know if items are truly scarce. (Credit: Getty Images)

If you shop online, you have seen these messages: "Five people have this in their cart right now" or "10 people in Pagewood just bought this TV — stock levels low".

But is this real? On the internet, it can be hard to know.

Following a recent piece on dark patterns — the tricks websites use to get you to spend more — the ABC asked readers to submit examples they had seen online.

Warnings about scarce stock and countdown timers seemed to rankle most.

These messages are the result of two related marketing tactics called "social proof" and "scarcity". In other words, what other people are buying and how much is left.

For retailers, they aim to recreate the busy store.

In the physical world, we are likely to go to the restaurant with a line or shop at a busy store with a sale sign. But this visual proof of popularity is missing online.

To make up for it and to add pressure, retailers are increasingly telling us what other people are doing on their sites. But these messages may not always be genuine.

How much stock do you really have?

Ryan Kulp is the founder of Fomo (short for "fear of missing out"). It is a platform that lets retailers add "social proof" to their online stores.

His own site shows visitors pop-up messages when people purchase new subscriptions, for example, which he said is served via an integration with the payments platform Stripe.

But according to Mr Kulp, many marketers use these nudges — say, messages about stock running out — dishonestly.

"A lot of the time, it's just not true," he said.

"You can refresh the page and another 30-second timer starts to count down. Or you can come back the next day, and guess what: they're not sold out yet."

In some cases, special tools can be used to create false scarcity.

Yousef Khalidi is the creator of an app called Hurrify, which helps merchants add countdown timers to their site.

Although it can be plugged into a store's real stock numbers, one of its features could allow retailers to fudge the numbers if they wanted to.

They can enter a potentially fake stock number and scheduled sales at pre-determined times.

Mr Khalidi said it is up to the merchant how they use these programs, including whether the timer is a legitimate countdown.

"It's just a tool … it's exactly like a hammer: you can fix stuff with the hammer or you can kill somebody with the hammer," he said.

While not all scarcity messages are "rigged", Mr Kulp suggested the technology was not always capable of being 100 per cent accurate, especially when a store has a physical and online presence.

"We have 30 in the warehouse, but we only have two boxed and ready to go, so let's just say there's two left," he quipped.

Are five people checking out right now?

Consumer behaviour — clicking add to cart, for example — is sometimes more easily measured than inventory, Mr Kulp said.

Many sites use analytics that show how many people are active on a site and what they are doing, but that does not mean the message cannot be exaggerated.

If a site says 21 people have an item in their cart, was that in the last five minutes or the last five days?

"There's no doubt that there are lots of unscrupulous companies out there," said Ruslan Kogan, the founder of the retail website Kogan.

He said his site uses genuine real-time messages that share when a sale is made to address one of the disadvantages of online shopping — "not knowing what others are doing".

"You could be sitting there on a website saying: 'Am I the only one on here?' 'Can I trust this site'?"

Mr Kogan said the notification system is based on a live feed of actual sales.

"It's our attempt at creating the digital version of you seeing lots of people congregated within a store somewhere," he said.

Why do we care what other people are doing?

Retailers use social proof and scarcity messages because we often can't help but respond to them.

"In consumer research, there's a term called 'need for justification'," explained Dr Veronica Zixi Jiang, a lecturer at the University of New South Wales' Business School.

If messages on a site suggest a product is in high demand — "100 people just bought this item", for example — then customers might decide this popularity justifies their purchase.

It depends how you feel at the time.

Dr Jiang pointed to research that suggested people who feel financially deprived may be more vulnerable to scarcity messages.

Consumers will also make inferences from notifications like "only of this five left". This creates an urgency to buy, she said, but it can also be a sign of value.

Etsy, for example, displays messages such as, "14 people have this item in their cart now".

"We believe this type of tool is particularly powerful for Etsy, given the large percentage of our inventory that is unique or special and, therefore, inherently scarce," the online shopping company explained in its Q3 earning report.

When do these tactics go too far?

Some websites have come to the attention of regulators over their scarcity and social proof tactics.

In 2017, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) began proceedings against ticket reseller Viagogo.

Among other issues, it claimed the company told customers that tickets were running out when this "scarcity" referred to tickets on its website only, among other issues.

Tilly South, policy and campaigns adviser at Choice, said customers told the consumer advocacy group they felt pressure to buy on Viagogo.

"Some examples of that are quite aggressive," she explained.

"'Last chance to see your favourite artist in Sydney', 'Tip: these are the last tickets left at this price'."

According to Ms South, such tactics can be illegal if they are intentionally being dishonest with customers.

"If they're not actually selling an item every 10 seconds, then it's a misleading statement," Ms Smith said.

What can you do?

Ms South said consumers should be circumspect about where they shop, and report people doing the wrong thing to regulators such as the ACCC.

After all, consumers are at a disadvantage. How can they know a store's true inventory?

But Dr Jiang also suggested retailers who push these tricks too far could end up hurting themselves.

"When these tricks are exposed, that's a big damage to the brand," Dr Jiang said.

In the meantime, she advised customers to avoid casual browsing.

"Try to think more concretely or try to have a shopping list before you go on these websites, and then you will be less influenced by these messages," she said.

Viagogo and the ACCC have been contacted for comment.