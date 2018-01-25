Australia Day: 80 years of history behind City of Yarra's decision to mark January 26 differently

Updated 25 January 2018, 6:20 AEDT

Kevin Russell, whose great-grandfather helped to stage the historic Day of Mourning protest 80 years ago, will be a guest of honour at a special ceremony held by the City of Yarra, which last year voted to stop its Australia Day celebrations on January 26.

Kevin Russell will read one of his great-grandfather's speeches at the City of Yarra's smoking ceremony, a task that gives him "great pride". (Credit: ABC)

Yorta Yorta man Kevin Russell has always struggled to celebrate his birthday on January 26 — it's a difficult birth date for an Aboriginal person, he says.

"It's a challenging time for me, this time of year."

But he senses change is on the horizon, and on Friday Mr Russell will be a guest of honour at a special ceremony held by the City of Yarra, which represents Melbourne's inner north-east.

Last year the council voted to stop its Australia Day celebrations on January 26.

For Mr Russell, whose great-grandfather William Cooper helped to stage the historic Day of Mourning protest 80 years ago, said the council's decision was the right one.

"The councils that are standing up and making these decisions — it makes me feel proud," he said.

Mr Russell will read one of Mr Cooper's speeches at the City of Yarra's smoking ceremony, a task that gives him "great pride".

"I'll be so honoured and privileged, knowing what he stood for," he said.

"Here we are 80 years later … in some ways I think he'd be disappointed that we're still having these fights and battles."

At Australian Hall in Sydney's city centre in 1938, about 100 Aboriginal people from across the country met to condemn the "degrading and humiliating" treatment of their people.

"It was about the demise of our people as Australia was rejoicing in their 150 years of colonisation of this country, so Pop knew we had nothing to celebrate, and indeed he wouldn't celebrate," Mr Russell said.

Jack Patten was a central figure at the Day of Mourning protest, now seen as "one of the most significant times for Aboriginal people", says his grandson, John Patten.

"It represents the time when we first came together," he said.

"Aboriginal people were fed up, and wanted to correct the scene and make sure that we could progress as a people and educate our children."

Anny Druett's grandmother, Pearl Gibbs, was also there at the Day of Mourning — she was the only woman to deliver a speech at the gathering, held solely for Aboriginal people.

Ms Druett suspects her grandmother would have loved social media and its power for Indigenous people to connect.

Ms Gibbs was a voracious recorder who collected the stories of Aboriginal people across New South Wales.

She was horrified by the injustices suffered by her people and it fuelled her "feisty temper", Ms Druett said.

"She was fighting against things like unfair wages, improper housing, poor health conditions, those things are the key strategies set by the Government — not by Aboriginal people — in relation to closing the gap," she said.

"All of the work that was done up until 1938, much of that is still relevant today.

"It almost appears in the press that the calls for a different Australia Day are a new phenomena, in fact they're 80 years old."

Daniel Nguyen, the newly minted Mayor of the City of Yarra, said the Day of Mourning and activists including Sir Doug Nicholls, Ms Gibbs, Mr Patten and Mr Cooper, had influenced his council's decision to mark Australia Day differently.

"It might have seemed like the City of Yarra kicked off this debate, but that's not the truth, the truth is this debate started with the Aboriginal community, a long time ago," he said.

The City of Yarra will no longer be afforded the right to hold citizenship ceremonies, which Mr Nguyen said was disappointing for him and new Australians.

"What we're trying to do is acknowledge our history — the entirety of our history that existed 60,000 years before 1788, and also celebrate and commemorate that strength and resilience," he said.