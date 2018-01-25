Australia Day: If we were to change the date, these are some of our options

Updated 25 January 2018, 14:25 AEDT

Debate about the appropriateness of January 26 being Australia Day is ongoing and it is offering up some potential alternative options.

Invasion Day is how some in the community refer to January 26. (Credit: ABC)

On January 26, 1788, the First Fleet of British ships arrived at Port Jackson, New South Wales.

On the anniversary of this event every year, we get a public holiday to celebrate the country's national day.

There are calls to change the date of Australia Day to make it a celebration that is inclusive of the people who lived here before those ships arrived.

For Indigenous Australians, the historic date of January 26 was the day when their land was no longer only theirs and in the years since there have been several calls to stop marking the day with celebration but with "mourning and protest".

There are, of course, arguments against a change.

Last year, the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said:

"We recognise the complexities and the challenges of our history.

"But on Australia Day, we recognise the greatness of our achievement as Australians."

Either way, these are some of the alternative dates being discussed.

January 1

This one comes from historian and writer Aron Paul, who penned his thoughts for the ABC this week.

Why?

Paul Argues that January 1 is the most fitting date because it's the day the Commonwealth of Australia came into being in 1901.

"The founding document — a piece of paper signed by the hand of Queen Victoria — sits as evidence of this fact in the federal parliament. To pretend otherwise is to deny history," he says.

"The Commonwealth is still not perfect, but on that New Year's Day, Australians joined their destinies together."

The Problems?

New Year's Day is already a holiday, leaving the question of when another public holiday would be slotted into the calendar.

January 28

This is the date the City of Fremantle council chose to use after it scrapped Australia Day celebrations last year

Why?

It keeps the date in January, but moves it away from the 26th.

The council now celebrates One Day on January 28, a "culturally inclusive" celebration which this year includes a concert from Kate Miller-Heidke, DJ Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Arnhem Land hip-hop artist Baker Boy.

March 12

This date would broaden a day already celebrated in the Australian Capital Territory.

Why?

On this date in 1913, Canberra was officially named and Australia's capital city was born.

The ACT celebrates Canberra Day on the second Monday of March every year — often falling on or close to March 12.

May 9

Fairfax's national affairs editor Mary Kenny made the case for this date in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Why?

Kenny:

"The same day in 1901 when we became a self-governing federation; again in 1927, when the Parliament shifted to Canberra (from Melbourne); and finally, in the bicentennial year of 1988, when the current Parliament House was opened."

"What better way to celebrate the great milestones of nationhood than its formalisation as an institutional democracy empowered to make its own national laws under its own constitution?"

The Problems?

May 9 often falls on the second Sunday of the month/that date none of us should forget/Mother's Day.

May 27

This date has a prominent backer in broadcast Eddie McGuire.

Why?

On May 27, 1967, Australia held a referendum to include Indigenous Australians in the census count and to give Federal Parliament the power to specifically legislate for them.

Almost 91 per cent of Australians voted Yes, with every state voting heavily in favour of the changes.

It also kicks off National Reconciliation Week every year.

Some other ideas: