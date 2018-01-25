Australian of the Year: Meet the 2018 nominees

Updated 25 January 2018, 7:50 AEDT

Actor Samuel Johnson, who has raised millions for cancer research, is among the eight finalists for the 2018 Australian of the Year, which also include rugby star Johnathan Thurston, a craniofacial surgeon and an Indigenous designer.

The Australian of the Year for 2018 will be announced in Canberra this evening.

The award, along with the Senior Australian of the year, Young Australian of the year and Australia's Local Hero, recognises a person changing lives and improving Australian society, who has overcome challenges, taken risks and been a pioneer who has made a positive impact in many people's lives.

The 2017 AOTY award went to Queensland biomedical scientist Alan Mackay-Sim for his work treating spinal injuries.

Each state and territory nominates a finalist for the award and the following impressive Australians are in the running.

New South Wales: Michelle Yvonne Simmons

Michelle Yvonne Simmons is looking to build a quantum computer capable of solving problems in minutes which would otherwise take thousands of years.

Professor Simmons and her team at the University of NSW have already developed the world's first transistor made from a single atom, as well as the world's thinnest wire.

But their current project, in what is dubbed the "space race of the computing era", could usher in a new era in computing.

Victoria: Samuel Johnson

Samuel Johnson is so dedicated to advocating for cancer research he has put his acting career on hold to fundraise.

The 2017 Gold Logie winner's sister, Connie, who battled cancer at different times across her life, died on September 8 last year. The siblings founded a charity called Love My Sister which has raised more than $7 million.

Johnson cycled 14,465 kilometres around Australia on a unicycle in 2013-14 to raise money for the Garvan Research Foundation and will not resume acting until Love My Sister raises $10 million.

Queensland: Johnathan Thurston

Renowned for his outstanding rugby league career, Johnathan Thurston has used his sporting profile to help Indigenous people throughout Queensland.

Thurston has championed education through the Achieving Results Through Indigenous Education (ARTIE) academy, been the face of Synapse's campaign to prevent acquired brain injury in the Aboriginal community, been an ambassador for the Queensland Reconciliation Awards and the Apunipima Cape York Health Council's anti-ice campaign, and in 2017 launched the $9.5 million NRL Cowboys House which houses 50 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from remote North Queensland.

The co-captain of the North Queensland Cowboys is due to retire from the NRL at the end of the 2018 season but hopes his Queenslander of the Year award will raise more awareness and funds for Cowboys House.

Western Australia: Tracy Westerman

Njamal woman Tracy Westerman has spent more than two decades working to reduce mental illness in Aboriginal people and ensure minimum standards of cultural competence in her profession.

Dr Westerman's PhD research led to the development of unique psychological tests to identify Aboriginal people at risk of suicide and mental health issues, which has been rolled out across Australia and emulated in Canada.

She has trained more than 20,000 clinicians in culturally appropriate psychological approaches, delivered suicide intervention programs into remote Aboriginal communities and been an expert witness at numerous parliamentary inquiries.

South Australia: David David

Adelaide craniofacial surgeon David David has dedicated 45 years to working with patients with facial deformities and disfigurements.

Since forming the world-renowned Australian Craniofacial Unit based at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and Women's and Children's Hospital in 1975, Professor David has helped more than 17,000 people from around Australia and overseas.

Professor David's work changes people's faces and lives and at 76, he continues to develop new treatments, tools and systems to restore the dignity of his patients.

Tasmania: Scott Rankin

Theatre director, playwright and charity leader Scott Rankin uses the arts to bring about social justice.

Motivated by the closure of the Burnie Paper Mill 25 years ago, Mr Rankin co-founded the Big hART charity which looked at innovative ways to tell stories of disadvantage, including on topics such as domestic violence, incarceration and intergenerational injustice faced by Indigenous Australians.

The charity began with a performance involving young teenagers, a work which later was credited with reducing juvenile crime rates, and since 1992 has reached an estimated 8,000 people to become the largest social change arts and media company in the country.

Australian Capital Territory: Dion Devow

Indigenous entrepreneur Mark 'Dion' Devow was hoping to reclaim a derogatory term as well as express pride in his Aboriginal culture and heritage when he established clothing label Darkies Design in 2010.

But as well as creating cool clothes with Aboriginal designs, Mr Devow soon learned he could use his label to help others celebrate their culture.

The label collaborates with Indigenous artists and designers to produce mainstream apparel and sportswear and recently supplied ceremonial uniforms for teams participating in Australia's WWI centenary commemorations on the Western Front.

Northern Territory: Bo Remenyi

Cardiologist Bo Remenyi is at the front line tackling the Northern Territory's shocking rate of rheumatic heart disease, which is the highest in the world.

Dr Remenyi, who fled Hungary as a political refugee at 13 and started school in Australia unable to speak English, was inspired to become one of Australia's first female paediatric cardiologists after filling out the death certificates of children who had died of preventable heart disease in remote communities.

Now an internationally recognised expert, Dr Remenyi works in "early detection, diagnosis and treatment" of heart disease and is a passionate advocate for the communities she serves.