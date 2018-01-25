Best of Back Roads: Celebrating Australia in remote parts of our country

Updated 25 January 2018, 8:05 AEDT

While there more than half a million Australians living in remote or very remote areas, each town brings something unique with a lot of heart.

Back Roads presenter shares the best of Back Roads by celebrating Australia. (Credit: ABC)

Hairdressers Lyn Westbury and Fil Stewart drive to remote and isolated areas of Queensland to cut hair.

Remote parts of Queensland need basic services that are hard to come by in smaller towns. (Credit: ABC)

Living in isolated landscapes across Australia can showcase the best of the country's character.

Stories of resilience, unity, self-reliance and resurgence, and in some cases the rebirth of towns, can be found in remote parts of the nation, as the biggest and sometimes unheard-of achievements make a strong case for celebrating its true colours.

And while isolation is a daily reality for so many communities in remote parts of Australia, even basic services can be hard to come by.

Hairdressers Lyn Westbury and Fil Stewart drive from Innisfail across rural parts of Queensland to provide their services to towns setting up anywhere from fire stations, pubs to community halls.

"I just love the outback and I just love the people — they are just beautiful people," Ms Westbury told ABC TV program Back Roads.

"You stop and start — every little town has got its own little story."

Some of Australia's most isolated towns are found on remote parts of the coast.

The untouched coastline has meant that isolation in a town like Ceduna in South Australia, there are options to utilise the pristine environments from harvesting oysters to running one of the largest radio telescopes in Australia.

It is often a starting point for travellers across the Nullarbor, more than an eight-hour drive north-west of Adelaide.

Bev Bedson studies the sky and the stars as an observatory manager but said it was a far cry from its heyday in the 1970s.

"It's all empty. It used to be full of racks from the floor up to the bottom of the fluoro lights for all of the communications coming in," Ms Bedson said.

But with fewer staff on these days, she took advantage and made the most of the space.

"I hang my laundry all in here so I don't have to worry about it all blowing away."

Digging for inventive industries

But like many towns in the bush, living through the drought, overcoming adversity and declining populations has led to creative thinking with inventions and tourism.

The Central West Queensland town of Winton — home of Banjo Patterson's song Waltzing Matilda — has reinvented itself with tourism.

Winton Mayor Butch Lenton said he believed the town needed to diversify and look for new ideas to attract travellers.

"I think we've got to look outside the square and at anything that can possibly turn it around to get people to live back out here again," he said.

Enticing the film industry to record the landscape has played a part in helping the town, but creating an industry around archaeology has led to science enthusiasts and tourists paying thousands of dollars in search of dinosaur bones at the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum.

It all started 20 years ago when a local farmer, David Elliot, came across a bone after a rough day of work.

"I just remember pulling out, finding this piece of dinosaur bone, [I was] in a filthy mood, and it just turned my life around," Mr Elliot said.

"I was in the best mood for the rest of the day."

Since the discovery by Mr Elliott, the museum has now opened a canyon to create an industry that has put Winton back on the map, and named a species of dinosaur, the Savannasaurus elliottorum, in his honour.

Community courage a multicultural affair

In true Australian spirit, courage can be seen in the town of Katanning, a three-hour drive south of Perth in sheep and cropping country.

About 40 years ago, an influx of Muslim Malay Islanders arrived, including the parents of Alep Mydie — a local cafe owner and imam at the local mosque.

Being the first to run an abattoir in a small town was not easy, but eventually the community came together.

"Gradually we learnt the lingos, we learnt the language … how to be a part of the equation.

"If I can make someone's day, it's rewarding for me. I see people happy and they smile.

With 42 nationalities in the town, it's paved the way for a multicultural community including Zee Sultani, who came to Australia as a 10-year-old from Afghanistan.

"I was extremely happy I guess that I'm able to go to school and I have the same rights as boys," Ms Sultani said.

"I could basically imagine being anything and I could achieve it in a country like Australian and I'm very grateful."

Love of the land brings people together

The love of the land is something that still rings true in Corryong near the upper reaches of the Murray River in north-east Victoria.

Doug Sheather and his brother owned a dairy farm until they were forced to sell up to the Snowy Mountains scheme in the 1950s.

These days he lives in a bachelor's shack in the bush where he still makes whips and catches up with long-time friend 'Snags' McKimmie.

"Still riding. The old horse fell over with me a couple of times last week … I'll probably catch one out of the bush," Mr Sheather joked.

Apart from cattle, the love of the bush is something they have in common.

"The love of getting away up there, and doing some pretty adventurous sort of things, and being away from everything," he said.

Mustering cattle and catching brumbies are pastimes that Mr Sheather and Mr McKimmie share.

"That's our main thing now. I take my grandkids, and he's got some kids about and we take 'em up and show 'em the old tracks — show 'em how to catch a brumby," Mr McKimmie said.

"We've still got an old yard or two we know how to set. It's a lot of fun.

"I couldn't live anywhere else."