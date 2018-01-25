Calls for independent doctors at Australian Open as players face life-threatening heat stress

Updated 25 January 2018, 10:10 AEDT

Several doctors have spoken out about the pressures they face to keep players on court in extreme heat at this year's Australian Open.

Former chair of the Council of General Practice, Brian Morton, has warned Tennis Australia is putting the health of players at risk when play continues on hot days.

Dr Morton told the ABC some players are exposed to life-threatening conditions which pose an "extreme worry".

"Yes absolutely, there's a high risk," he said.

He explained players' health can deteriorate rapidly once heat exhaustion takes hold.

"It can be quite rapid, it's a major medical emergency for athletes under those conditions," Dr Morton said.

'We need independent protection'

Dr Morton has called for Tennis Australia to use independent on-court doctors to care for players.

"I think we need doctors on site for such a major tournament like the Australian Open, and they need to be independent, skilled in sports medicine," he said.

"We need independent protection, by medicos, for our sportsmen."

The Australian Medical Associations (AMA) said it supported Dr Morton's views, but is not hopeful of a change.

"I don't see it happening," AMA New South Wales president Brad Frankum said.

"At the end of the day I guess the Australian Open are paying these people to be there."

'It's a kind of insanity'

Marketing consultant Steve Allen worked on the initial advertising deal between the Australian Open and major partner KIA.

He said doctors are acutely aware of the stress the tournament organisers are under to keep the match going — including filling telecast schedules and the logistical challenges of unexpectedly moving large amounts of people.

"There are too many pressures on the organisers and they don't seem to be responding to the pleas from the players," he said.

"It's kind of insanity that the very people that they make their money out of, they're ignoring."

Mr Frankum suggested doctors should be allowed to assess players away from the live-rolling TV cameras.

"So maybe there could be some consideration to having a private area where doctors could do an assessment away from the cameras," he said.

Dr Morton said he wants all on-court physicians to have the power to stop a tennis match.

"They are professional athletes and should equally be protected," he said.

"Their future's at stake as to whether they operate at their top potential (again)."

Tennis Australia did not respond to the ABC's request for a comment.