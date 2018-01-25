Donald Trump 'looking forward' to talking 'under oath' with Robert Mueller in Russia probe

Updated 25 January 2018, 11:05 AEDT

United States President Donald Trump has said he is willing to be interviewed "under oath" by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating potential Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Key points: Trump says setting a date certain for an interview will be "subject to my lawyers and all of that"

Trump has denied collusion with Russia, calling the probe a witch hunt

Bannon is expected to be questioned about former FBI director James Comey, US media says

"I'm looking forward to it, actually," Mr Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said of an interview with Mr Mueller.

"I would do it under oath."

Although Mr Trump has pledged cooperation with Mr Mueller's probe before, he made the assertion as the White House and allies in Congress stepped up attacks on the investigation's credibility.

Mr Trump's attorneys have been talking to Mr Mueller's team about an interview, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

"I would like to do it as soon as possible," Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump, however, said setting a date certain for an interview would be "subject to my lawyers and all of that".

Asked whether he thought Mr Mueller would treat him fairly, Mr Trump replied: "We're going to find out."

'There's no collusion whatsoever'

Sources earlier told Reuters that senior US intelligence officers, including CIA director Mike Pompeo, have been questioned by the special counsel's team about whether Mr Trump tried to obstruct justice in the Russia probe.

Such questioning is further indication that Mr Mueller's criminal investigation into purported Russian interference in the US election and potential collusion by Mr Trump's campaign includes examining the President's actions around the probe.

In his remarks to reporters, Mr Trump repeated past statements that there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia and "there's no obstruction whatsoever".

In interviews last year with Mr Pompeo, director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency director Admiral Mike Rogers, Mr Mueller's team focused on whether Mr Trump had asked them to lean on former FBI director James Comey, the sources said.

Mr Comey said after he was dismissed by Mr Trump in May that the President had fired him to try to undermine the agency's Russia investigation.

His dismissal led to Mr Mueller's appointment to take over the FBI probe and is central to whether Mr Trump may have committed obstruction of justice.

Mr Mueller also asked the officials if Mr Trump tried to shut down intelligence investigations into Russian election meddling and into contacts between Russian officials connected with President Vladimir Putin's Government and associates of Mr Trump or his campaign, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Representatives for the CIA declined to comment on whether Mr Pompeo had been interviewed.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the election campaign using hacking and propaganda to try to tilt the race in Mr Trump's favour. Russia has denied it.

Mr Trump denied collusion with Russia, calling the probe a witch hunt. After Mr Comey's accusation in June about the circumstances of his firing, Mr Trump also denied any obstruction of justice.

Former White House strategist and Trump campaign aide Steve Bannon is expected to be questioned by Mr Mueller's team about Mr Comey by the end of the month, NBC and CNN reported.

Reuters