Presidents Club closes after undercover reporter alleges groping and harassment at charity event

Updated 25 January 2018, 10:35 AEDT

The London charity behind a men-only fundraising gala where hired hostesses were allegedly groped and harassed has announced it will close, after reporters went undercover and exposed baying men in tuxedos fondling women.

A men's only charity in London has closed after a businessman allegedly asked a hostess to "rip off her knickers" and plastic surgery to "add spice to your wife" was auctioned off at a gala.

Key points: Undercover Financial Times reporters reveal alleged lewd behaviour at fundraising gala

The Presidents Club has since closed down

Presidents Club chairman David Meller steps down as non-executive board member at education ministry

Two Financial Times reporters, including Madison Marriage, went undercover at the Presidents Club gala last week and wrote an article that described baying men in tuxedos fondling women, putting their hands up their skirts, pulling them into their laps, making lewd comments and offering to take them to hotel rooms.

Since the article, the charity gala has faced backlash, donations have been returned and politicians have denounced it.

One of the 130 hostesses, who were required to wear skimpy black dresses with matching underwear and to sign non-disclosure agreements before entertaining the 360 male guests, said a diner had exposed his penis to her during the event.

"Women were bought as bait for men, for rich men, not a mile from where we stand, as if that is acceptable behaviour. It is totally unacceptable," MP Jess Phillips told Parliament during a hastily convened debate about the issue.

She was one of several visibly furious women politicians who lined up to denounce the event as despicable.

Two London children's hospitals, Great Ormond Street and Evelina, said they would return donations received from the Presidents Club, while corporate sponsor WPP, the advertising group, said it was severing ties with the organisation.

The previously little known Presidents Club announced it would shut itself down and would not host any further fundraising events.

The Financial Times said the event, an annual fixture on the London social calendar for three decades, was attended by business executives, financiers, politicians and other powerful men.

The charity gala auctioned off prizes including tea with Governor Mark Carney and lunch with Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Both men said they did not know about the prize.

Plastic surgery auctioned to 'add spice to your wife'

The Financial Times report said among the items put up for auction at the gala, which was held at The Dorchester hotel, included a night at a strip club and a course of plastic surgery, with the invitation, "Add spice to your wife".

At an after-party, held in a smaller room off the main lobby of The Dorchester, a man described as a prominent society figure had grabbed a hostess by the waist and pulled her in against his stomach.

"You look far too sober," the man was reported as saying.

"I want you to down that glass, rip off your knickers and dance on that table."

The Financial Times said the Presidents Club trust had two joint chairmen, London property developer Bruce Ritchie and David Meller, who also runs a chain of schools.

Reuters contacted Mr Ritchie's Residential Land company, Mr Meller's luxury goods firm Meller Designs and his educational trust to seek comment.

No-one was made available to speak about it, but Mr Meller has stepped down as a non-executive board member at the education ministry following the dinner scandal.

The Dorchester hotel said it was deeply concerned over the allegations.

"We are in discussions with the organisers and an investigation is underway," it said.

Reuters