Revenge porn site features Canberra school students' images, personal information

Updated 25 January 2018, 12:55 AEDT

Images of students from several Canberra high schools are posted on a revenge porn site, with the eSafety Commissioner saying keeping up with these sort of websites is like "playing whack-a-mole".

It is not known exactly how many Canberra girls had their images posted. (Credit: ABC)

Images of high school students in Canberra have been posted to a revenge porn website where users swap sexual photos of girls and women without their consent.

The images are published under a Canberra section, where users ask for photos of students from a particular school.

The revenge porn site recently resurfaced after it was blocked a year ago and the eSafety Commissioner cannot take the site down because it is hosted on a foreign server.

Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said it was unfortunately easy for people to set up an image board of this nature and use various technology to avoid jurisdictions.

"We're playing a little game of whack-a-mole," she told the ABC.

"The minute a site is taken down it can be put up again — they can use proxy servers."

The education directorate said it had taken initial steps to contact schools that may be affected and it had become a police matter.

Trading intimate images 'like they're footy cards'

Ms Inman Grant said she did not know exactly how many women and girls had been exposed on the site, but eSafety was working with police to try to have the images and personal information taken down.

She pointed to past success with the image board in the past — when they resolved over 150 cases — but said she also wanted to look at the other side of the problem.

"We also have to remember that these are Australian boys and men that are taking these images and sharing them like they're footy cards," she said.

"We need to start having that discussion with kids about respect and responsibility and empathy and have them really think about the devastation it's causing to these girls by trading them in this careless way."

The ACT Legislative Assembly introduced a revenge porn amendment to the territory's Crimes Act in 2017 that made it illegal to distribute or threaten to distribute an "intimate image".

An ACT Policing spokesperson said they worked with international agencies to protect young people in particular from image-based abuse.

"ACT Policing has successfully prosecuted numerous people for intimate image-based abuse offences and reminds those involved in this behaviour that online offending does not provide anonymity in these cases," the spokesperson said.

The territory's justice minister, Shane Rattenbury, urged young people who had been exposed to remember they were not the ones who had done something wrong.

"I know it's embarrassing and it's awkward in the first instance, but don't suffer in silence," he said.

"This is not your fault."

Ms Inman Grant called on anyone who had been exposed to come forward and take advantage of eSafety's counselling and mental-health services, including Kids' Helpline, Lifeline and Reach Out.