Sam Kerr named Young Australian of the Year for Matildas exploits and work advocating for women's sport

Matildas striker Samantha Kerr adds another award to her name, being recognised as Young Australian of the Year for 2018 for her on-field achievements and work as an advocate for women's sport.

Sam Kerr received the award for her on-field achievements and work advocating for women's sport. (Credit: ABC)

Matildas striker Samantha Kerr now has another award to her name, being recognised as Young Australian of the Year for 2018.

Last year, Kerr was the first Australian woman to be named a finalist for FIFA Female Player of the Year, after already claiming awards as the Australian Sports Woman of the Year, the ABC Sports Personality of the Year, the MVP of the USA National League, the Julie Dolan Medal for Australia's W-League and Asian Women's Footballer of the Year.

Now, Kerr's on-field achievements and work advocating for women's sport have been recognised on a national scale.

At the age of 24, Kerr is one of the best female soccer players in the world and continues to play for the Matildas after her first game at just 15 years old.

The soccer star has also held contracts with Sydney FC, Perth Glory and is in her fifth season in America's National Women's Soccer League.

But Kerr's work off the field was a big part of why she has now been awarded the title of Young Australian of the Year.

The West Australian has been described as "inspirational, well-grounded, professional and mature" in her approach to life and the game she loves.

As a child, Kerr played AFL and was convinced she would one day play for the West Coast Eagles, but when reality hit, that she was the "wrong" gender, and that at a certain age she could no longer play the game, she switched to another football code — soccer.

Her love for the game is infectious and her trademark backflip goal celebration is recognised around the world.

In accepting her award at a special ceremony in Canberra, Kerr said she was "truly humbled".

"It's great to see women's sports teams doing so well in Australia," she said.

"Women's AFL is growing, women's NRL is starting to build.

"The profile of women's cricket continues to grow and of course, the recent achievements of the Matildas on the world stage has not only brought fans to international fixtures but has also had a positive affect on the attendance throughout the W-League.

"As a female athlete, this makes me extremely proud to be Australian."

'We've still got work to do and that's the exciting part'

Last year Kerr told the ABC's 7.30 program it was great to see so many Australians cheering on the Matildas as well as the Socceroos.

"We have been talking about this for a while, getting the public to sway our way … but I didn't think it would happen all of a sudden so quickly, I guess that's what success does," she said.

A champion of equality, Kerr said the sport had come a long way for women in the past few years.

"We have national team contracts, we have a minimum wage in the W-league … and we as athletes are being treated as true professionals," she said.

"We work hard first and foremost but we also enjoy it. We love being a part of this team and we love representing Australia.

"I think we're doing really well as role models, but I think we've still got a lot of work to do and that's the exciting part."