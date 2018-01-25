Socceroos name former Netherlands boss Bert Van Marwijk as coach for 2018 World Cup

Updated 25 January 2018, 14:55 AEDT

Bert Van Marwijk, who led the Dutch to the World Cup final in 2010, says he won't be going to Russia just to make up the numbers after taking the reins from Ange Postecoglou.

Bert Van Marwijk takes over from Ange Postecoglou at the helm of the Socceroos. (Credit: Reuters)

Former Netherlands coach Bert Van Marwijk has been named Socceroos coach for this year's World Cup in Russia.

Van Marwijk, 65, replaces Ange Postecoglou, who left the post in November after leading the Socceroos through the qualification stages.

The Dutchman led the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010 and also led the Saudi Arabian team to direct qualification for this year's finals.

He has also coached club sides Feyenoord, Borussia Dortmund and SV Hamburg in addition to his four-year spell as Netherlands boss.

Van Marwijk's position is for the World Cup only, with the FFA saying it will announce arrangements for a post-World Cup Socceroos coach "in the near future".

The timing of his appointment coincided with the release of a new book by FIFA whistleblower Bonita Mersiades, which lifted the lid on the story behind Australia's failed bid for the 2022 World Cup.

The book quoted former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter as saying Australia's $46 million bid had "no chance" because "you were never going to be competitive for the broadcasters".

Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman Steven Lowy said Van Marwijk's experience was the perfect blend for the Socceroos' Russia campaign, which kicks off in June.

"This is a great result for Australian football," Lowy said.

"He knows a lot about our team and how they play because he studied them closely as an opposition manager in the same (World Cup qualifying) group.

"These experiences make him a compelling choice."

Van Marwijk helped Saudi Arabia qualify for the 2018 tournament before departing after a dispute with the country's soccer federation.

'I want to win our matches'

The Socceroos have been grouped with France, Denmark and Peru for the Russia campaign, which marks Australia's fourth-straight World Cup finals appearance.

Van Marwijk said he was mindful of the legacy he was inheriting and flagged an aggressive approach when June rolls around.

"I know a lot about the players and how the team has been playing after coaching against them for the two World Cup qualifiers, in 2016 and in June last year," he said in a statement.

"I have also been impressed by the national team set-up that the FFA has developed over the past few years.

"We are not going to Russia just to be competitive. I want to win our matches."

Sydney FC coach and former Socceroos boss Graham Arnold had been among the favourites for the post, but this week ruled himself out of the race.

Today he described Van Marwijk as "a fantastic appointment".

"[Van Marwijk] comes with a lot of World Cup knowledge after making the final with the Dutch side and qualifying with Saudi Arabia, but also knowing the Australian team inside out," he said.

"When you do your homework as a coach you don't just watch one game before, you watch them four or five games before, so no doubt his knowledge is very high on the team."

Arnold said he would play no role on the Socceroos staff during the World Cup campaign, reaffirming his commitment to Sydney FC for the remainder of the A-League season.

However, he left the door open to take up the ongoing Socceroos coaching role after the World Cup.

"I'm a very proud Australian and it's a job that any coach would aspire to do and I'm no different to that," he said.

Other coaches believed to have been in the mix included Roberto Mancini, Jurgen Klinsmann, Slaven Bilic, Louis van Gaal and Marcelo Bielsa.

Australian Postecoglou took up the post ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil on a wave of nationalism in national coaching appointments but in Van Marwijk, the FFA has reverted to the Dutch leadership they employed in 2006 and 2010.

Guus Hiddink led the Socceroos to the knockout round in Germany 12 years ago, while Pim Verbeek was in charge when Australia played in South Africa four years later.

Coach named ahead of schedule

The naming of a new coach comes ahead of schedule, with FFA chief executive David Gallop having previously said the position would be filled by the middle of February.

"Bert was our preferred candidate to take the Socceroos to the World Cup so we are delighted to have secured his services," Gallop said from Amsterdam, where he sealed the deal with the new coach.

"We had a number of outstanding coaches very interested in the role but Bert was at the top of our shortlist."

Lowy paid tribute to Postecoglou, who left the job amid a cloud of animosity.

"We now go to Russia with a battle-hardened group of players and support staff who made it to the finals by the toughest road possible," he said.

Australia's Asian Cup defence takes place in the United Arab Emirates next January, by which time there will likely be a new coach at the helm.