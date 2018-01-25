Thailand's powerful Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and his $1.5 million watch collection

Updated 25 January 2018, 15:35 AEDT

One of the most powerful men in Thailand's military Government is under fire for appearing in public wearing dozens of high-end timepieces worth about $1.5 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating allegations Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has appeared in public wearing 25 different high-end timepieces, with a total estimated value of $1.5 million.

The scandal began when General Prawit was photographed shielding his eyes from the sun during a photo shoot, revealing a fancy-looking watch.

It was identified by Thais on social media as a Richard Mille RM29, worth $100,000.

"The Thai people [are] angry … it's a watch for the movie star, not the General who wants to fight corruption," says a Thai citizen who runs a Facebook page called CSI-LA.

He spoke to the ABC on condition of anonymity from the United States about his role in collecting and publishing information on General Prawit's watches.

The watch scandal has captivated Thailand, especially given that the military junta overthrew the elected government in 2014, promising to tackle corruption.

In recent weeks, amateur online sleuths have trawled through old photos and footage to discover more watches — none of which were declared on General Prawit's asset's register.

"The issue is how he got all these assets," said Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association to Protect the Thai Constitution.

"The value of these watches is more than 30 million baht [$1.2 million] already and yet his income — which comes from taxpayers — is around … 2 million baht [A$94,000] a year," Mr Srisuwan said.

General Prawit says a wealthy businessman friend loaned him the watches, but that has not convinced many Thais, partly because the alleged friend died last year.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating, but the head of that body is another soldier, appointed by the junta, who once worked directly for General Prawit.

Caviar and plenty of leg room

It's not the first time the Deputy Prime Minister has been at the centre of a scandal.

In 2016, he was accused of eating caviar on a $822,000 charter plane to Hawaii for a three-day defence conference, including $23,000 spent on in-flight food.

The Boeing 747-400 had a capacity of 416 passengers but the defence delegation was just 38 people.

As Defence Minister, General Prawit has also led a military spending spree, ordering submarines and tanks.

The military government has so far backed the General.

"You may forget that this is a personal matter … a personal flaw," said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, according to the Bangkok Post.

General Prawit is considered a key supporter of General Prayut and a powerbroker in the murky world of Thai politics.

The watch saga risks tainting both men at a critical period for the junta.

Despite pledges to hold elections in November, there are moves afoot to delay a vote for the fourth year in a row, with hints General Prayut could run as an "outsider Prime Minister" or even head a new military-backed party.

"I think the Government failed the test in suppressing corruption and serious misconduct," anti-corruption activist Srisuwan Janya said.

"People compare [the watch scandal] to the way the Government seriously suppressed protestors or politicians who are on the opposite side," Mr Srisuwan said.

"But when this case happened, with a powerful figure inside the Government, the Prime Minister doesn't say anything or send any signal to solve this problem decisively," he said.

'Time's up' for junta: activist

One man is determined to keep the issue in the spotlight.

Ekachai Hongkangwan is a well-known critic of the junta.

He was also jailed for more than three years for selling a copy of an ABC documentary about the man who is now Thailand's king.

These days Mr Ekachai's sights are set on General Prawit and his stunt is drawing a crowd.

He shows up at events the Deputy Prime Minister is attending with a banner and a choice of cheap wristwatches wrapped around his arm.

"I try to give [a] watch and poster to Prawit Wangsuwan … he says that he's a soldier but he's a coward, coward more than people," Mr Ekachai said.

The subtext to Mr Ekachai's prank is that it's "time" for the junta to hand power back to the people.

"Now the time for this government is up," Mr Ekachai said.

Speaking out like this can be dangerous.

Shortly after Mr Ekachai spoke to the ABC on Tuesday, he was attacked on the street, punched repeatedly in the face by a man accusing him of being against Thailand's monarchy.

Mr Ekachai said he would not be deterred from future protests, saying the violent reaction showed his campaign was having an impact.