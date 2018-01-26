Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Australia v England: Fourth ODI, scores and stats from Adelaide Oval

Australia v England: Fourth ODI, scores and stats from Adelaide Oval

Print

Australia v England: Fourth ODI, scores and stats from Adelaide Oval

Updated 26 January 2018, 21:45 AEDT

Australia manages its first win of the ODI series against England, triumphing by three wickets at Adelaide Oval.

Look back at the scores and stats in our ScoreCentre.

Live scorecard

Manhattan

Wagon wheel

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories