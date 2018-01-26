Friend of alleged murder victim describes how drugs consumed Jonathan Crabtree's life

Updated 26 January 2018, 0:55 AEDT

A friend of Jonathan Crabtree speaks of how his mate's dependency on prescription drugs began to consume his life, eventually resulting in him robbing a Gold Coast pharmacy at knifepoint.

Morgan Walters (left) said he struck up a friendship with Mr Crabtree (right) at a Gold Coast pub. (Credit: ABC)

Morgan Walters initially thought Mr Crabtree's addiction led to a fatal overdose last year.

Then everything changed on Wednesday when his mother Maree Crabtree was charged with his murder.

Investigators claimed she forced prescription medication on her son, along with his two sisters, over a prolonged period.

"I broke down, I couldn't handle it," Mr Walters said.

"I had just assumed it was something he had brought onto himself.

"If this is something that had allegedly been going on for years...that's really problematic."

Mr Walters said he struck up a friendship with Mr Crabtree at a Gold Coast pub.

While they enjoyed hanging out together and going to the gym, Mr Walters became uncomfortable with Mr Crabtree's constant discussions about drugs.

Mr Crabtree explained his usage was to treat long-term injuries from a car accident and rugby.

"The prescriptions began coming and coming, that was when I started questioning whether it was helping him or if it was much worse — him getting addicted to them."

Mr Walters said he last saw Mr Crabtree in 2015, when he was hospitalised after another serious crash which police believe was a suicide attempt.

Mr Crabtree was addicted to the painkiller Tramadol, a Gold Coast court was told, when he was charged with robbing a pharmacy at knifepoint months earlier.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said police would allege Ms Crabtree convinced him to do it.

"She has asked him or put him up to committing that armed robbery," he said.

Outwardly, Ms Crabtree painted a smiling picture of herself on social media.

She posted numerous photos of herself posing with her children and beloved pet chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

This week police also charged her with murdering Jonathan's sister Erin in 2012, and to torturing a woman known to her over a seven-year period.

Her control and alleged administration of drugs to her children led to an array of health and developmental problems.

Ms Crabtree used their deaths and disabilities to claim money from insurance payouts, receiving close to $1 million fraudulently, police allege.

Mr Crabtree's friends told the ABC there was no father-figure or second guardian in the family home.

"His relationship with his dad was non-existent," Mr Walters said.

"He knew his father somewhat but he didn't know him well enough to consider him as dad."

Cheyenne Taylor, who dated Mr Crabtree between 2010 and 2012, said the topic of his father was never discussed.

"He never spoke of his dad ever," Ms Taylor said.

"There was never anyone around. It was just him, his mum and his two sisters."