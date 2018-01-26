Hottest 100: What time does the countdown start, and who might be the frontrunners this year?

Updated 27 January 2018, 6:40 AEDT

What to expect, what to look out for, and who might a favourite in this year's Hottest 100 countdown.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is a favourite to take out the number one spot this year. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Are you ready for the most important music countdown in the land?

The triple j Hottest 100 starts at midday AEDT. You can listen on the radio, online or via the ABC's Listen app.

The countdown will run until evening, with number one generally announced about 8:00pm.

It's going to be a big year in the history of the world's biggest music poll.

Not only has there been a date change, but this year broke records for the number of votes cast (more than 2.3 million).

That's up 5 per cent on last year, when Flume's Never Be Like You (ft Kai) took out the number one spot.

What can we expect?

It might just be a big year for hip-hop. After all, last year hip-hop became the biggest genre in the US for the first time.

Kendrick Lamar could be a top contender with HUMBLE., from his record DAMN..

The bookies are putting that track as the favourite to win, as is prediction website 100 Warm Tunas.

The site, created by Nick Whyte, analyses images posted to Instagram using hashtags like #Hottest100, generating a sample size of about 3 per cent of all votes.

Last year, it's prediction of the top 10 was very nearly spot on.

Would a Kendrick Lamar win be significant?

Yes, because no person of colour has ever won the Hottest 100.

Lamar came close two years ago, when his track King Kunta was pipped at the top by The Rubens' song Hoops.

It would also be only the second hip-hop song to take out the number one spot, after Thrift Shop by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis in 2012.

And it would come just days before the Grammys where, for the first time in two decades, there are no white men on the list of nominees for Album of the Year.

What Australians are a chance?

Both the bookies and 100 Warm Tunas put Gang of Youths pretty high up.

The Sydney band have had a massive year: their second album, Go Farther In Lightness, went number one on the ARIA charts, and won four of the eight ARIA Awards for which it was nominated.

Triple j called the album "a stirring collection of music that places Gang of Youths another rank higher in the echelons of Aussie rock bands".

Meanwhile, fellow Australians PNAU, Methyl Ethel, Angus and Julia Stone, The Smith Street Band and Thundamentals all feature in the top 10 prediction from 100 Warm Tunas.

The station said this week that 65 of the 100 songs this year are by Australian artists, one down from last year's record.