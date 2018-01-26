Invasion Day marked by thousands of protesters calling for equal rights, change the date

Updated 26 January 2018, 18:20 AEDT

Tens of thousands of people are rallying in Melbourne, protesting against the date of Australia Day and calling for greater focus on Indigenous rights. (Credit: ABC)

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are marking today as Invasion Day, or Survival Day, with tens of thousands of people marching around the country.

An estimated 25,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and their supporters marched from Parliament House in Flinders Lane in Melbourne, calling for equal rights and an end to Australia Day being celebrated on January 26.

Protesters shut down Melbourne's city centre, shouting "always was, always will be, Aboriginal land".

Organisers said Australia Day should be abolished, while others supported calls to change the date.

Nora Young, a Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara woman, said she was rallying in remembrance of her ancestors.

"I'm here to recognise my people and what Australia Day signifies — for me that's when European people invaded," she said.

Wurundjeri elder Bill Nicholson said Indigenous people deserved the same health, housing and education prospects as white people.

"We want equal rights, we want full access back to our land," he said.

"We don't want it all we just want what is important to us and what is the areas we want our children to grow up in."

Brisbane march attracts record numbers

About 3,000 people are marching in Brisbane from Queensland Parliament house to Musgrave Park through the CBD, with attendance numbers up significantly on previous years.

Lionel Fogarty said now was the time to unite the country on choosing a different date.

"The feeling today is to unite together and understand that this is not the true date for the Australian people. It's a convicts day for them but for us it's a resistance day," he said.

"I want to say to the Australian Government today understand what sovereign is in the heart, it's not this economical slave running of our people in this country."

Ruby Wharton said this year there were more young people attending the march in Brisbane.

"We are the power, we are the strength, we're going to march. Today is not a day to hold it down, you let it all out," she said.

"I couldn't be any prouder to stand here today. The marches are getting bigger and bigger. And everyday there are more young ones. They're our future."

Indigenous woman Joy Brimble was passionate about the cause.

"I'm here to stand for my rights and my people. I woke up this morning with motivation to stand here today and represent my culture and who I am," she said.

In Hobart, as many as 2,000 people turned out to protest, with Aboriginal leaders, politicians and arts and cultural groups addressing what is understood to have been the city's largest rally on the issue.

Chanting "Australia Day is not OK, we won't celebrate Invasion Day", a crowd marched through Hobart's city centre to Parliament lawns on the waterfront.

A march and rally was also held in the state's north-west for first time.

In the nation's capital, nearly 1,000 people took part in the annual march, gathering at lunchtime before walking to the Tent Embassy at Old Parliament House in Canberra.

The group briefly stopped traffic as they marched on the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge over Lake Burley Griffin.

During a smoking ceremony at Old Parliament House, organiser Roxley Foley told the group their campaign for change will never cease.

"There's a long history of resistance in this country, a history of resistance we have to remember," he said.

"And no-one knows resistance better than my people."

Sydney protesters mark Day of Mourning

Meanwhile, thousands walked through the streets of Redfern to mark the 80th Anniversary of the first Day of Mourning protest and call for a treaty between Aboriginal people and the Government.

They walked from Redfern Park chanting "treaty now".

Australia is the only Commonwealth country that does not have a treaty with its Indigenous population.

Rod Little, co-chair of National Congress of Australia's First Peoples, said people in Sydney joined many more around Australia calling for a treaty with Australia's First Peoples and to self-determination.

"We've had conversations about changes tens of thousands to the constitution to have our recognition that have fallen on deaf ears," he said.

"We've been raising these matters of sovereignty, treaty and a whole range of other things that are impacting on our people today, but no-one is listening.

"Governments, successive governments, not just this current one, have not listened to our words and worked with us to find solutions so our people can live equally in this country.

"What we're saying now is a treaty would be able to do those things."

A twin Australia Day protest was held at The Block in Redfern, with more than 3,000 people spilling out of the park and joining the walk to the Yabun Festival held at Victoria Park.

Many signs read "no pride in genocide" and "230 years and we're still here".

The crowd roared when speakers called for a treaty.

At the Metro Aboriginal Land Council in Elizabeth Street in Sydney, descendants of the men who first declared the Day of Mourning attended a separate commemoration.

At the event, NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley promised a treaty for NSW if he is elected — the first time a NSW Labor or Liberal leader has ever done so.

Barbara McDonogh, the great-granddaughter of William Cooper, watched on.

Mr Cooper was one of the original Aboriginal activists of the 1930s whose work planted the seeds of the 1967 referendum.

Ms McDonogh said she was very proud of Mr Cooper, who "fought for his people peacefully".

She said the country must find a way to settle its past.

"What happened in the past happens through all cultures, but governments need to apologise for the loss of our culture, our land," she said.

"It's going to take a lot of discussion to reach reconciliation and it may not happen in my lifetime.

"But it needs to happen because everyone's so divided. It's no good, this separation. We need to be on the same page — everybody."

In Western Australia more than 200 people attended a rally in Perth's Forrest Place.

Noongar elder Ben Taylor said that when he saw the Australian flag, he was reminded of dispossession.

"They oppressed us, ever since I was about that high, and they're still doing it today," he said.

"So now we must stand together and get this date changed."

Earlier in the day, a march organised by Reclaim Australia and other groups for "all patriotic Australians" attracted about 30 people.