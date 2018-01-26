South Korea hospital fire kills at least 41 people

Updated 26 January 2018, 17:20 AEDT

At least 41 people are killed and more than 80 injured in a fire at a hospital in South Korea which mostly cares for elderly people.

The blaze broke out at the Sejong Hospital in the city of Miryang, about 270 kilometres south-east of Seoul, around 7.30am (local time).

A total of 194 people had been hospitalised in two buildings of the hospital — the general medical ward and its nursing ward for the elderly.

The blaze began at the general ward's first-floor emergency room and most of the dead were from the first and second floors, the National Fire Agency official said.

Officials said the death toll was expected to rise further.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

Miryang fire officials put out the blaze around three hours after it started and preventing it from reaching the upper floors.

Most of the 39 deaths appeared to be due to suffocation, with only one suffering burns, said an agency official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.

The identification of the dead was underway, he said.

At least 14 people were listed as critically injured.

Television reports showed black smoke billowing from the windows and entrance to the hospital and flames flickering.

The hospital's operations were suspended after the fire.

President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting with senior advisers and expressed regret over the blaze.

He ordered officials to provide necessary medical supports to those rescued, find the exact cause of the fire and work out measures to prevent future fires, according to his spokesman Park Su-hyun.

Several recent fires in South Korea have been deadly.

In late December, 29 people were killed in a building fire in central Seoul, which was the country's deadliest blaze over the past decade before the hospital fire.

Last weekend, a fire at a Seoul motel killed six people, and police arrested a man who allegedly set it ablaze in anger because he had been denied a room for being heavily drunk.

In 2014, a fire set by an 81-year-old dementia patient killed 21 at another hospital for the elderly.

Reuters/AP